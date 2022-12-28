ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers OC Matt Canada might be on the chopping block, but it's too late

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Take all rumors for what they are worth, but when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, beat writer Ray Fittipaldo typically has the inside scoop. So when he says that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is out the door at the end of the season and it is already known within the organization, there is almost certainly something to it.

But it does raise an interesting question: Why now? The Steelers offense has been bad all season, comically bad at times, and most of that fell on the shoulders of Canada and his gross inability to properly scheme a game. There were plenty of opportunities for the Steelers to cut ties with Canada over the course of the first half of the season leading into the bye week. But head coach Mike Tomlin stayed the course.

At this point, it feels counterproductive to have a lame-duck offensive coordinator on the payroll with two huge games left on the schedule. The offense has improved in terms of running the football, but it isn’t like the team is suddenly putting points on the board.

This season is coming down to the wire in large part because of Canada, and while I am ecstatic about the idea of a new, innovative offense in place next season, waiting until the end of the season to can him didn’t help the team in 2022.

Let us know in the comments if you think Canada will be fired at the end of the season, whether you think he already knows and what impact that will have on the final two games.

