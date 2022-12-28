Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan DijkhuizenWoonsocket, RI
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
nrinow.news
RIDOT postpones Burrillville bridge reopening, vows to seek damages from contractor blamed for delay
BURRILLVILLE – Those who questioned assertions from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that the Mohegan Bridge would reopen to two-way traffic by the end of the year will not be surprised. Officials from RIDOT told NRI NOW this week that the reopening of the Burrillville bridge, which has...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
rtands.com
RIDOT Sets Opening Date for MBTA Pawtucket Station
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently announced that the Pawtucket-Central Falls train station, which will connect the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's (MBTA) Commuter Rail service with the R.I. Public Transit Authority’s bus service at Pine Street in Pawtucket, could open on Jan. 23, according to a 12 News report.
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
ABC6.com
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
ABC6.com
Police: One dead, two seriously injured after crash in Lincoln caused by impaired driving
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — One person died and two were hospitalized for serious injuries after a crash in Lincoln that police said was caused by driving under the influence. On Dec. 31 at about 2:30 a.m., crews from Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire Department responded to a car crash on Route 146 north.
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
Turnto10.com
Southwest cancellations force Attleboro swim team to drive 25 hours for training
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bluefish Swim Club in Attleboro had been planning the trip to Huntsville, Alabama since September. But then Southwest Airlines started canceling flights by the hundreds. "We were about two minutes away from the airport when we got the notification that the flight had been...
whdh.com
Cambridge man killed in Richmond, RI crash
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rhode Island state police are investigating a crash in Richmond that left a Cambridge man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 95 northbound around noon Saturday found a vehicle that had left the highway and rolled over, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Turnto10.com
CDC lists 2 Rhode Island counties at high COVID-19 community risk, 3 at medium
(WJAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists two Rhode Island counties as having high COVID-19 community levels, and three with medium levels. On Friday, the current data shows the community levels of Providence County and Kent County as high. Bristol County, Newport County, and Washington County...
Turnto10.com
60 degree weather doesn't stop skiers, snowboarders at Yawgoo Valley
EXETER, R.I. — If you were hoping for fresh, powdery snow at Yawgoo Valley Ski Area in Exeter on Friday, it was actually the exact opposite. Near record-warm temperatures across the area left what melting icicles, puddles of water and sludgy conditions on the hill. "We have a really...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Woman hit by car while crossing street in Warwick
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Warwick Wednesday evening.
The Legend of ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’ Who Stalks the Massachusetts Seacoast
One of the more intriguing legends of the Massachusetts Seacoast area around New Bedford is that of the mysterious creature known only as the “Beast of Brooklawn Park.”. According to the reports, the beast is a hairy creature that appears to be a half-man, half goat-like animal with long, skinny legs and cloven hooves.
ABC6.com
Warwick reschedules New Year’s Eve fireworks show because of weather
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display for Saturday has been rescheduled because of the weather. Liz Tufts, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said the event at Rocky Point will now take place on Sunday. While the date was changed,...
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
Comments / 0