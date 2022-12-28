Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Saints take care of Eagles but need big help for playoffs
The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 on Sunday
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Jordan Revealed His True Thoughts On Playing With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In NBA All-Star Game
Michael Jordan's leaked 90s interview about All Star Status.
Wilson Gets Emotional When Talking About Teammates Defending Him
The Broncos quarterback appeared to fight back tears when talking about his teammates sticking up for him.
KENS 5
'It’s a weird strategy' | Wembanyama gives his thoughts on NBA teams tanking
SAN ANTONIO — It is not a complete surprise to see a few NBA teams perhaps intentionally lose games or "tank" in order to increase their lottery odds in 2023. And the prize at the 2023 NBA Draft is who many call a "generational" player - Center Victor Wembanyama.
Former Angels First-Round Pick Among 'Low-Risk, High Reward' Trade Targets
He has to break out at some point, right?
KENS 5
Las Vegas is wild! Reaction to oddsmakers saying Spurs are in the mix for Trae Young, James Harden | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos and Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to react to Las Vegas oddsmakers thinking the Spurs are in the mix to land Trae Young and James Harden. Also, a preview of...
Comments / 0