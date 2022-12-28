DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a football game, I want to be on the field with my teammates,” Fields said after the 41-10 loss. “I know they are fighting hard for me on every play, and I want them to know I’m fighting just as hard for them.” The Bears scored on their first two possessions, thanks to 105 yards rushing by Fields, and led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

