Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a football game, I want to be on the field with my teammates,” Fields said after the 41-10 loss. “I know they are fighting hard for me on every play, and I want them to know I’m fighting just as hard for them.” The Bears scored on their first two possessions, thanks to 105 yards rushing by Fields, and led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Chiefs outlast Broncos, improve to 13-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the […]
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Despite Leaking Oil, Eagles Have One More Chance to Cross Finish Line First
The Eagles still control their destiny and a win in Week 18 will still clinch the top seed in the playoffs and the bye that comes with it
Belichick delivers ode to Slater, McCourty
FOXBORO -- "The Patriot Way" has long been an indefinable term. By and large, it's mostly meant that smart players make smart plays in critical scenarios.And while the dynastic days ended some years ago, the culture within the Patriots locker room has remained largely the same thanks to the players who experienced and contributed to those championships. And even though the Patriots won on Sunday to keep alive their playoff chances, the day was perhaps bittersweet for Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.While neither player has announced intentions of retiring at season's end, both have contemplated retirement in recent years. The...
NFC East Week 17 Wrap Up: Giants Clinch, Washington Fades
Recapping the Weeek 17 actoin int he NFC East.
Lions rout Bears, keep playoff hopes alive
DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time […]
Wilson Gets Emotional When Talking About Teammates Defending Him
The Broncos quarterback appeared to fight back tears when talking about his teammates sticking up for him.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Injured vs. Jets; Will He Return?
Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has picked up a new injury after a one-game absence.
Injuries to Key Big Men Prove Catastrophic for OKC
Missing three players who were expected to be key contributors in Oklahoma City's frontcourt rotation, the Thunder have found themselves in an offensive rut.
"I never forced basketball on any of my kids" - Julius Erving explained why he doesn't teach basketball in his household
Dr. J will be happy to mentor his children under one non-negotiable condition.
WXIA 11 Alive
Key players that will decide outcome in Georgia-Ohio State Peach Bowl semifinal
ATLANTA — As Georgia and Ohio State get set to tee up at The Benz in the semifinal nightcap, Saturday night's game is sure to be filled with fireworks of its own on New Year's Eve. In order for each team to get there and ultimately win another national...
