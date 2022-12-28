Read full article on original website
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
3 Angelina County officers apply to be first new sheriff in decade
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Change is coming to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Greg Sanches is set to retire on Jan. 1 after a decade of service to the county. Three officers have applied for the soon-to-be vacant position and all have established law enforcement experience. Those...
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Matthew Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court, the sheriff’s office...
