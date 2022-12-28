ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

KLTV

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested

Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
SABINE COUNTY, TX

