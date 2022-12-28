ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

As next EEA Secretary, Tepper has work cut out for her

By Sam Drysdale, SHNS
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQ8LO_0jwgEUpQ00

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Rebecca Tepper, currently the chief of the energy and environment bureau in the attorney general’s office, will continue working under Maura Healey in the new year, joining the incoming governor’s Cabinet as secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

With exit looming, Baker reflects on legacy, unfinished business

As EEA secretary, Tepper will oversee the state’s six environmental, natural resource and energy regulatory agencies, and oversee the Healey administration’s work to electrify buildings and transportation systems as part of an effort to keep Massachusetts on a path to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Tepper joined the attorney general’s office in 2015 as head of the energy and environment bureau’s energy and telecommunications division, then took over as the full bureau’s chief in early 2021.

In her current position, Tepper serves as Healey’s chief advisor on energy and environmental policy — a role that she will continue to fulfill as a Cabinet secretary.

“In my time working with Rebecca, I’ve known her to be a strong leader who cares deeply about our environment and also understands the great opportunity before us to partner with our workforce and businesses to drive our clean energy revolution and preserve our beautiful natural resources,” Healey said in a statement. “She’s smart, experienced and committed to the cause, and I know that she will be a consensus builder and deliver the results we so urgently need.”

Tepper will work closely with Melissa Hoffer, who Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll tapped earlier this month to be the state’s first climate chief, to deliver on the state’s climate commitments.

The two climate and environmental policy leads will work toward cleaner and greener energy, while also putting their heads together on creating “a climate corridor of innovation, technology and investment across the state,” a press release from Healey’s team said.

Just last week, Gov. Charlie Baker’s outgoing administration laid out a new emission reduction plan for Healey’s incoming team that calls for all of the state’s more than 5 million light-duty vehicles to run on electric power instead of fossil fuels, 80 percent of Massachusetts homes to be heated and cooled with electric heat pumps, and the statewide electrical infrastructure to be able to handle more than double the current load, all by 2050.

The 2050 plan, which the Baker administration released on its way out the door of state government, seeks to formalize and expand a range of tactics already in play, leaning heavily on electrifying the transportation and building sectors and expanding clean energy sources such as offshore wind.

As a state, Massachusetts has committed to achieving reductions in greenhouse gas emissions of 33 percent by 2025, 50 percent by 2030, 75 percent by 2040 and at least 85 percent by 2050, all compared to the baseline of 1990 emissions. Massachusetts was required to reduce carbon emissions by at least 25 percent from the 1990 baseline by 2020 and the Baker administration determined that 2020 emissions were actually 31.4 percent below the 1990 level.

Healey’s personal climate goals coming into office include achieving 100 percent clean electricity supply by 2030 and electrifying public transportation with clean power by 2040, according to her campaign page.

Before starting her work in AG Healey’s office, Tepper served four years as general counsel for the Department of Public Utilities regulating utility companies, and implementing and enforcing the state’s clean energy policies, according to her LinkedIn profile. As director of the Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board from 2009 through 2011, Tepper adjudicated petitions to construct energy infrastructure such as transmission lines, gas pipelines and electric generating facilities, her LinkedIn says.

“I’m honored to be chosen as EEA Secretary by Gov.-elect Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Driscoll,” Tepper said. “The challenge of this moment is not lost on me — we have enormous work to do to deliver relief to Massachusetts residents and businesses who are struggling with rising energy bills and aggressively move forward on our climate goals. Our transition to a clean energy economy will create good paying, sustainable jobs and deliver health, environmental and equity benefits to all Massachusetts residents.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023. The law will impose a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million in the state and will now be known as Article CXXI of the Articles of Amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution. Voters approved the law during the November election as Question 1. It received 52 percent of the votes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts

Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration

“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

State Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announces staffing picks

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announced his office staff Saturday morning just days ahead of his inauguration into the the Massachusetts State Senate on January 4th. Senator-elect Oliveira was elected on November 8, 2022, and will replace Senator Eric Lesser in representing the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage

Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

RMV Removes Voter Registration Opt Out from License Applications

MASS. - Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will no longer offer the option to opt out of automatic voter registration. Driver’s license and ID applicants will no longer have the opportunity to decline automatic voter registration in accordance with “The VOTES Act,” a new election reform law which was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature on June 22, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy