Pat Toomey looks back at his years in the Senate, gives his thoughts on taxes, Trump, the filibuster and Fetterman

Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
President Biden to appear with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to tout infrastructure spending
President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell's home...
Biden visiting Covington on Wednesday to talk infrastructure
This announcement comes on the heels of the news the Brent Spence Bridge was getting funding for future construction projects from the federal government after requesting federal funding earlier in 2022.
Joseph Sabino Mistick: The good and the bad from 2022
“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves,” according to the late William E. Vaughan, author and longtime columnist for the Kansas City Star. It is never that simple. There are always some bad...
