ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pat Toomey looks back at his years in the Senate, gives his thoughts on taxes, Trump, the filibuster and Fetterman

By The (Allentown, Pa.) Morning Call
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier Journal

President Biden to appear with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to tout infrastructure spending

President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell's home...
KENTUCKY STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: The good and the bad from 2022

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves,” according to the late William E. Vaughan, author and longtime columnist for the Kansas City Star. It is never that simple. There are always some bad...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy