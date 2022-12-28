Read full article on original website
Arizona eCommerce companies drive lease demand despite economic uncertainty
The global economic outlook is increasingly uncertain, with many businesses feeling the effects of market volatility and a slowdown in consumer spending. With inflation levels hitting a 40-year high, an aggressive increase in interest rate policy, and rising political instability across the globe, it’s no surprise that many companies are hesitant to invest in new projects or expansions.
5 Metro Phoenix zip codes switch from homeowner to renter majority
The American dream of homeownership has been rehashed throughout the past decade, with more households renting than at any point in the last 55 years. Although renting was previously considered an alternative brought on solely by circumstances, one-third of this decade’s renters now say that it’s a matter of choice. In fact, according to our previous study, a diverse set of 23 large and mid-sized cities transitioned from owner- to renter-majority between 2010 and 2020. And five Metro Phoenix zip codes have switched from homeowner to renter majority during that time.
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in U.S. for new apartment construction
New apartment construction in the U.S. is flexing its muscle once again in 2022, despite pressing economic concerns and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath of the pandemic. And with 420,000 new rental units projected to be completed this year, multifamily construction is at a historic, 50-year peak. And with 15,988 projected new apartments in the pipeline, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in the country for new apartment construction.
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
The 50 biggest companies in Arizona
If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
