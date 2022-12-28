Usher in the New Year at events in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and Daufuskie

How do you want to greet the New Year?

The Beaufort County area has plenty of options for those looking to end 2022 on a high note and usher in 2023 in style — whatever yours might be.

From events that recommend partiers don fully-lined fringe and embellished beads in homage to the roaring ‘20s to those that only wish guests come with the appetite for an all-you-can eat buffet, there’s something for everyone.

Beaufort

Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve at Revolution Ballroom

9 p.m. until midnight at the Revolution Ballroom in Beaufort.

Tickets can be purchased online for $55.

Dress up in 1920s attire for this event, which includes dancing, desserts, hors d’oeuvres and champagne.

For more information call 843-338-2870.

Bluffton

New Year’s Eve Crab Pot Drop at the Old Town Dispensary

Celebrate the new year at this event featuring DJ Tanz from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Old Town Dispensary on Calhoun Street.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $15 or at the door for $20.

For more information, call 843-837-1893.

Daufuskie

NYE Party on Daufuskie

8 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. at the Old Daufuskie Crab Company Restaurant located in the Freeport Marina.

Tickets can be purchased online for $100 and include an all-you-can-eat and drink Lowcountry taco bar.

For more information, call 843-342-8687 or email thedaufuskiedifference@gmail.com .

Hilton Head Island

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Harbour Town

6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Harbour Town in Sea Pines.

A visitor pass to enter Sea Pines is $9 per vehicle. Enjoy food, fun, entertainment and live music throughout Harbour Town, then count down the ball drop from the top of the lighthouse. There will be two drops : 7 p.m. and midnight, and the event will be live streamed.

For more information, call (843) 842-1979.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Omni

There will be a special four-course meal starting at 6 p.m. at HH Prime, located at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort on Ocean Lane. An after-party follows with live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a balloon drop at XO Sports & Spirits.

Ages 18 and up after 8 p.m. The meal is $106, and a $20 cover for the party is waived for those dining first.

For more information, call 843-842-8000.

Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort

9 p.m. to midnight at 40 Folly Field Road.

Guests can reserve dinner for $50, not including the CocoNutz Sportz Bar cash bar. Reservations must be made before Dec. 30.

For those who just want to listen to live music without dinner, tickets are $20 with a complimentary glass of champagne.

For more information, call 843-842-0043.

Brother Shucker’s Hilton Head

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Brother Shucker’s Hilton Head .

The event is free with drinks and food available for purchase from the kitchen until midnight.

Live music from musician Bobby Lee and band Patrick and the Starfish will rotate throughout the night.

For more information, call 843-785-7000 .

New Year’s Eve Disco Bash at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon

7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon on Hilton Head in Shelter Cove.

For those 21 and up, general admission is $20 with complimentary glass of champagne, and reserved tables and VIP booths are available. Tickets can be purchased online .

There will be three DJs playing modern music, and the bar encourages guest to wear “their best Nu-Disco.”

For more information, call 843-341-3838 .

Know of other parties going on in Beaufort County? Email mdimitrov@islandpacket.com to be added.