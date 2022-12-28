Read full article on original website
Idaho suspect made 'creepy' remarks, brewery owner says
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said. Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or...
16 To The Rescue: Big Mac
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — A good day for Big Mac is being outside in the sunshine, not being able to decide if he would rather have a treat or a toy. He is highly motivated by both, after all. "He loves his toys, clearly. He loves his treats....
New Vertical Farm to Open in Luzerne County
An international company based in New England that operates an indoor farm in Dubai is planning to open its second vertical farm in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA's Kat Bolus has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/21/22)
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle Inn
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pennsylvania – What do blenders, boxing, and music have in common? They are all just a part of the fascinating history of the small town of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania and the historic Castle Inn.
Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
Cat found under hood of car in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Chuck Petrovich has worked on cars for decades. Last week, he came to work at his shop, Cougar Auto in Peckville, to fix a customer's car. He wasn't prepared for what was under that hood. "I took it for a test drive for about a...
10 Places to Celebrate New Years’ Eve
(WBRE/WYOU) — What will your plans be with New Year’s Eve right around the corner? You may have plans to stay in or perhaps you’d like to get out of the house and celebrate. NEPA has events all over you can go to with family, and friends, and even some just for kids to enjoy. […]
Homeless man ‘amazed’ at outpouring of generosity
“It’s unbelievable … it feels like it’s not real.” Just over 24 hours after a
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
Parlor Beverages talks root beer, charity, and Breaking Benjamin
PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Josh and Aaron from Parlor Beverages. Parlor Beverages is a Wilkes-Barre based company known for their root beer. Chris, Josh, and Aaron not only talk about Parlor Beverages’ sweet tasting drinks, but also their recent charitable donations through their new Parlor Community Impact Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.
Catholics react to Pope Benedict XVI's passing
SCRANTON, Pa. — The bells tolled at St. Peter's Cathedral and many other Catholic churches in our area on Saturday, marking the passing of Pope Benedict XVI. Inside the cathedral, a memorial was set up as parishioners came to say a prayer and mourn the loss of the man who once led the Catholic church.
Person Of Interest Bryan Kohberger In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Poconos
A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Monroe County, PA, authorities said.Bryan Kohberger, age 28, was arrested in Albrightsville, near the Pocono Mountains, on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the City of Moscow Police Department on Fac…
Merry and bright: Holiday light show shines in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's not hard to tell the Stipeck family loves the holiday season. The front of their house on Mohawk Avenue in Chestnuthill township is filled with Christmas lights, but they promise it's no normal Christmas display. "You absolutely have to see it at night in...
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
Luzerne County Sunoco robbed at gunpoint
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township. Investigators said a white male around 5’10” […]
GoFundMe set up to help homeless man and his dog, Ruby
There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in
Aldi, CenterPoint South and more: New projects underway or planned in region
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A mini-business park along River Road in Jenkins Township brings the prospect of new businesses and jobs, although there are concerns about what it will mean for traffic in the immediate area. In Wilkes-Barre Township, meanwhile, redevelopment of the former Kmart...
