Moscow, PA

AOL Corp

Idaho suspect made 'creepy' remarks, brewery owner says

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said. Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or...
MOSCOW, ID
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Big Mac

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — A good day for Big Mac is being outside in the sunshine, not being able to decide if he would rather have a treat or a toy. He is highly motivated by both, after all. "He loves his toys, clearly. He loves his treats....
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

New Vertical Farm to Open in Luzerne County

An international company based in New England that operates an indoor farm in Dubai is planning to open its second vertical farm in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA's Kat Bolus has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/21/22)
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

10 Places to Celebrate New Years’ Eve

(WBRE/WYOU) — What will your plans be with New Year’s Eve right around the corner? You may have plans to stay in or perhaps you’d like to get out of the house and celebrate. NEPA has events all over you can go to with family, and friends, and even some just for kids to enjoy. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Parlor Beverages talks root beer, charity, and Breaking Benjamin

PA Live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Josh and Aaron from Parlor Beverages. Parlor Beverages is a Wilkes-Barre based company known for their root beer. Chris, Josh, and Aaron not only talk about Parlor Beverages’ sweet tasting drinks, but also their recent charitable donations through their new Parlor Community Impact Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Catholics react to Pope Benedict XVI's passing

SCRANTON, Pa. — The bells tolled at St. Peter's Cathedral and many other Catholic churches in our area on Saturday, marking the passing of Pope Benedict XVI. Inside the cathedral, a memorial was set up as parishioners came to say a prayer and mourn the loss of the man who once led the Catholic church.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times Leader

Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Sunoco robbed at gunpoint

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township. Investigators said a white male around 5’10” […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

