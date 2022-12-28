Read full article on original website
Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind
STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
Boluda Towage Starts Ops to Support German FSRU
Boluda Towage has started towing services at the German port of Lubmin for the first installation of a floating LNG storage plant. The Deutsche ReGas LubminLNG import terminal will become the first operational FSRU-based facility in Germany. The floating storage and regasification unit is based inside the port of Lubmin, where an existing gas pipeline allows for a quick connection.
Finnlines’ Second New Superstar RoPax Vessel Launched
Finnlines’ second new Superstar passenger-freight vessel, Finncanopus, was launched on Friday at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai. The new Superstar class ro-pax vessels, along with sister vessel Finnsirius launched in August 2022—both part of Finnlines’ €500-million investment program—will enter service in 2023, serving the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route between Finland, Åland Islands and Sweden.
Seapeak Completes Evergas Acquisition
Canadian headquartered shipowner Seapeak on Thursday announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Danish shipping company Evergas from France-based Jaccar Holdings. Evergas, previously comprising Greenship Gas Trust and Greenship Gas Manager, is one of the world’s leading seaborne transporters of petrochemical gases and natural gas liquids (NGL).
2023 Outlook: The Offshore Service Vessel Market
The market for offshore support vessels has been through a rather rough few years since offshore exploration and production activity took a nose-dive in 2015 following the oil price crash the year before. The newbuild order boom that came with the ever-greener pastures imagined in the industry ensured that not...
Hafnia to Add Four Dual-fuel LR2 Newbuilds
Hafnia will soon welcome four new dual fuel LR2 product tanker additions to its fleet from China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). Owned by a joint venture of Hafnia and CSSC Shipping, the vessels will be time chartered out, including two each for TOTAL Energies and Equinor. The newbuilds are currently...
