Martha J. Schaublin
Martha J. Schaublin, 101, of Bucyrus, passed away on Friday December 30, 2022 at Orchard Park in Bucyrus. Martha was born August 29, 1921 in Benton Ridge, Ohio to the late Harry and Nellie Irene (Flick) Moffitt. She was married February 27, 1943 to Kenneth E. Schaublin who preceded her in death on November 13, 1998. She was also preceded in death by one son Bradley Kyle Schaublin.
Daniel William Nay II
Daniel William Nay II, age 62, of Marengo, formerly of Galion, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 after a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. He was at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dan was a financial planner with American Express before retiring to serve the community and...
John Price
John Price, 66 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday December 29, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. John was born September 8, 1956 in Mt. Vernon, OH to the late James D. Price Sr. and Mary Ellen (Severns) Price. He was also preceded in death by one brother Glen and his former wife Christine Price-Benedict.
Royal Bernard Tinch
Royal Bernard Tinch, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Galion Pointe JAG Healthcare. Royal was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on June 15, 1938, to the late Etha Lee Tinch and Edith Marie (Turner) Tinch. He married Judy Sherman on November 9, 1959, and she survives him.
Brian Gail Newell
Brian Gail Newell, 63, of Galion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Brian was born on April 28, 1959, to Gene and Rita Newell. He attended St. Joseph’s Elementary and parish. He graduated from Galion High School in 1977. After graduating from high school, Brian enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 30
Bucyrus (2-7, 0-5 N10): Shots 21-49; 3-pt. shots 1-8 (Malachi Bayless); Free throws 10-15; Rebounds 26 (Randy Banks 8); Turnovers 11. Scoring: Blayne Barto 0 4 4, Noah Burke 7 0 14, Kam Lewis 1 2 4, Kavan Combs 2 3 7, Malachi Bayless 5 0 11, Tyrone Mass 1 0 2, Randy Banks 5 1 11.
Buckeye Central weathers Bucyrus rally
NEW WASHINGTON — If Bucyrus could bottle its third quarter offense against Buckeye Central, they would win a lot of basketball games. The Redmen trailing at halftime by 18 points, outscored the Bucks, 21-6, in the third quarter to get back to within three points after three. But Buckeye...
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
Colonel Crawford defense stymies Mohawk
NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford used a simple, but effective, strategy to defeat Mohawk, 43-25, Thursday night in girls Northern 10 Athletic Conference action. “We wanted to make it difficult for them to throw the ball inside,” said Lady Eagles coach Zac Bauer. “Klopp is a darn good player with good touch around the rim, so we knew we wanted to make it difficult.”
Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Cloudy for New Year’s Eve.
BUCYRUS—Showers are likely for Saturday. Cloudy skies for New Year’s Eve and cloudy for New Year’s Day. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Here is your Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Showers likely, mainly before 11 AM. Cloudy, with a high of 49. South...
