numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo was left off the initial injury report in the leadup to Sunday's contest. However, less than 6 hours before scheduled tipoff, he has been added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Antetokounmpo sits, Bobby Portis would likely enter the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Holiday will play a second unit role after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 530.7 minutes this season, Holiday is averaging 0.66 FanDuel points per minute.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in
The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines
Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
Seahawks’ leading tackler Jordyn Brooks (knee) out vs. Jets
Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who entered the afternoon second in the NFL in tackles, left Sunday’s game against the visiting
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) active for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo will suit up after he sat out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to produce 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) probable for Suns on Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Payne has missed time recently due to a foot injury. However, the team has upgraded him to probable for Monday afternoon's contest versus New York. Expect him to suit up.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Kyle Lowry (personal) on Friday, Gabe Vincent to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry will make his return after Miami's point guard was inactive for one game for personal reasons. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 12.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama (ankle) doubtful for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama (ankle) as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama missed Saturday's game and is now trending towards missing a second straight game. Aldama has taken a step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game (up from...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) available for Bulls on Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) will play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso will make his return after Chicago's guard missed three games with a shoulder sprain. In 25.8 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (foot) active for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Schroder will face his former team after he was listed as probable with a left foot soreness. In 28.6 expected minutes, our models project Schroder to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Schroder's projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba suspended for Magic's Friday contest
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bamba will not be available after he was suspended on Friday. Expect Bol Bol to log more major minutes against a Wizards' team allowing 52.9 FanDuel points per game to centers. Bol Bol's current...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
