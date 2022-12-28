Manzo Surgener, 88, of Bucyrus is now rejoicing with his Lord in Heaven following his passing on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Avita Hospital Bucyrus. He was born August 18, 1934 in Cawood, Kentucky, and was the second oldest of ten children born to the late James and Maggie May (Beach) Surgener. As a young adult, Manzo moved to Bucyrus to find work and became quite the entrepreneur. He spent 35 years working at Swan Rubber; owned Manzo’s Citgo Service Station and wrecker business; Manzo’s Trash Hauling and was a longtime rental property owner.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO