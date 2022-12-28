Read full article on original website
Martha J. Schaublin
Martha J. Schaublin, 101, of Bucyrus, passed away on Friday December 30, 2022 at Orchard Park in Bucyrus. Martha was born August 29, 1921 in Benton Ridge, Ohio to the late Harry and Nellie Irene (Flick) Moffitt. She was married February 27, 1943 to Kenneth E. Schaublin who preceded her in death on November 13, 1998. She was also preceded in death by one son Bradley Kyle Schaublin.
Rox Ann Claus
Rox Ann Claus, 68 of Bucyrus, died Friday, December 30, 2022 at Promedica of Bucyrus following a recent decline in health. She had been a longtime resident and loved all the relationships she formed. Rox Ann was born August 20, 1954 in Willard, Ohio to the late Ralph J. Claus...
Manzo Surgener
Manzo Surgener, 88, of Bucyrus is now rejoicing with his Lord in Heaven following his passing on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Avita Hospital Bucyrus. He was born August 18, 1934 in Cawood, Kentucky, and was the second oldest of ten children born to the late James and Maggie May (Beach) Surgener. As a young adult, Manzo moved to Bucyrus to find work and became quite the entrepreneur. He spent 35 years working at Swan Rubber; owned Manzo’s Citgo Service Station and wrecker business; Manzo’s Trash Hauling and was a longtime rental property owner.
Royal Bernard Tinch
Royal Bernard Tinch, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Galion Pointe JAG Healthcare. Royal was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on June 15, 1938, to the late Etha Lee Tinch and Edith Marie (Turner) Tinch. He married Judy Sherman on November 9, 1959, and she survives him.
Daniel William Nay II
Daniel William Nay II, age 62, of Marengo, formerly of Galion, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 after a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. He was at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dan was a financial planner with American Express before retiring to serve the community and...
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 30
Bucyrus (2-7, 0-5 N10): Shots 21-49; 3-pt. shots 1-8 (Malachi Bayless); Free throws 10-15; Rebounds 26 (Randy Banks 8); Turnovers 11. Scoring: Blayne Barto 0 4 4, Noah Burke 7 0 14, Kam Lewis 1 2 4, Kavan Combs 2 3 7, Malachi Bayless 5 0 11, Tyrone Mass 1 0 2, Randy Banks 5 1 11.
Buckeye Central weathers Bucyrus rally
NEW WASHINGTON — If Bucyrus could bottle its third quarter offense against Buckeye Central, they would win a lot of basketball games. The Redmen trailing at halftime by 18 points, outscored the Bucks, 21-6, in the third quarter to get back to within three points after three. But Buckeye...
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
Colonel Crawford defense stymies Mohawk
NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford used a simple, but effective, strategy to defeat Mohawk, 43-25, Thursday night in girls Northern 10 Athletic Conference action. “We wanted to make it difficult for them to throw the ball inside,” said Lady Eagles coach Zac Bauer. “Klopp is a darn good player with good touch around the rim, so we knew we wanted to make it difficult.”
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Cloudy for New Year’s Eve.
BUCYRUS—Showers are likely for Saturday. Cloudy skies for New Year’s Eve and cloudy for New Year’s Day. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Here is your Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Showers likely, mainly before 11 AM. Cloudy, with a high of 49. South...
