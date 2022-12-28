Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs gave up points to Denver Broncos but came up with stops when it mattered most
The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24 and came up with big defensive plays at key moments in the game.
Michael Jordan Revealed His True Thoughts On Playing With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In NBA All-Star Game
Michael Jordan's leaked 90s interview about All Star Status.
Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines
Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers aim to keep rolling vs. Raptors
Tyrese Haliburton has become a late-game force for the Indiana Pacers and he’ll have another chance to prove it Monday
Ballin' Out: LaMelo and the Hornets beat Thunder at home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored 27 points as the Charlotte Hornets topped the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in one of the team's best performances of the year. Charlotte slipped to a 121-113 win over the Thunder in a game where both teams traded the lead throughout the night. Efficient shooting in the final minutes from the Hornets helped the team inch ahead.
Panthers intend to conduct 'full search process' for new head coach after season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers on the verge of winning the NFC South and reaching the NFL playoffs for the first time in five years, it remains unclear if interim coach Steve Wilks will get the full-time job. Wilks' turnaround has him in position as a "strong...
