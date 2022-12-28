ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Famous People Who Were Disrespected On Late-Night Talk Shows And Made My Jaw Literally Drop

By Ajani Bazile
 3 days ago

Over the years, we asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the times interviewers crossed the line while interviewing celebrities. Many of their submissions were about late-night hosts. Here are some of the shocking examples:

1. When David Letterman's crew zoomed in on Jennifer Lopez's breasts, and he made comments about her chest.

kaylayandoli

CBS

2. When Jimmy Kimmel said he was shocked that Jonah Hill smelled good.

ABC

Watch the full moment here:

3. When David Letterman interrupted his interview with Catherine Zeta-Jones to touch her hair without her consent, making her clearly uncomfortable.

CBS

4. When David Letterman repeatedly made weird comments about Tina Turner's scent.

"Rewatching old interviews from The Late Show with David Letterman is a jarring experience. There are a bunch of roundups on YouTube titled " David Letterman — Flirting ," but in reality, he wasn't flirting: He was constantly harassing his female guests and putting them in compromising positions. He always used to tell his female guests that they 'smelled good,' like Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, and Beyoncé, and it's incredibly vile to watch now."

kaylayandoli

CBS

Watch the full moment here at the 5:00 mark:

5. When David Letterman kept asking and pressuring Madonna to kiss a random stranger in the audience, despite her repeatedly saying no.

chucecheverria

CBS

Watch the full moment here:

6. When Conan O'Brien was staring at Nicole Scherzinger's chest, and she called him out.

"Conan O’Brien has made so many women on his show visually uncomfortable. Even though they both play it off like a joke, it was so inappropriate."

username___redacted

TBS

Watch the moment here:

7. When David Letterman had Britney Spears read a Top 10 List about things that would be different if she were president of the US, which made jokes of her struggles and of her intelligence.

barbaras4cf94437c

CBS

Watch the full moment here:

8. When Megan Fox brought up that she was sexualized from a young age and Jimmy Kimmel shut her down and made jokes.

districtrue

ABC

Watch the full moment here at the 9:00 mark:

9. When Jessica Alba described her reservations about wearing a revealing outfit while filming Honey , and David Letterman made sexual comments about it that made her uncomfortable.

jeckadacowgodess

CBS

10. When Janet Jackson told David Letterman she didn't want to talk about her performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII with Justin Timberlake, but he ignored her and still asked.

kfish2325

CBS

11. When David Letterman sucked on Jennifer Aniston's hair.

"She was clearly very uncomfortable but tried to stay professional. He’s so gross."

katrawling

CBS

12. And lastly, when David Letterman asked Lindsay Lohan questions about rehab that hadn't been approved.

"Letterman started addiction-shaming her and her rehab failures, and kept pressing on her. She handled it well, but ew."

jessicab44f8ce128

CBS

Watch the full moment here at the 0:30 mark:

