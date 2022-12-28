ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

City of Saugatuck’s Blue Star Trail grant recommended for approval

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
SAUGATUCK — The completion of the Blue Star Trail took a step forward this week with a grant application by the city of Saugatuck recommended for approval.

Saugatuck applied for $300,000 from the Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund. The DNR Board announced the grant will be recommended to the legislature for approval.

The funds would be used toward the completion of a non-motorized pathway crossing the Kalamazoo River as part of the Blue Star Trail.

Earlier this month, the project received a conditional project commitment of $1.344 million from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“I think at this point, the DNR and MDOT understand and appreciate the vision,” Saugatuck City Councilperson Holly Leo stated.

Although Saugatuck’s grant application is recommended for approval, a similar request from Saugatuck Township, also for $300,000 did not score high enough to be granted. Officials are still confident the needed funds will be collected.

“With the strong momentum for the Trail among the residents and the cooperative attitude of the three governments, I have every confidence that the remaining funds needed for the township portion will be found,” stated Saugatuck City Manager Ryan Heise. “In the meantime, we will begin to focus on the development of construction engineering plans, which is the next step on the path.”

Douglas, Saugatuck and Saugatuck Township are working to fill a pair of gaps in the trail by constructing 1.14 miles of pathway, connecting three miles of paths through the three communities.

The three municipalities have been jointly working for years to secure funds to complete the trail, along with Friends of The Blue Star Trail. Once completed, the trail will connect Holland to South Haven.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

