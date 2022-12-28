Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties, Columbia case count up by 14
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties were reported Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases of the virus surged by 14 in Columbia County, and were also up in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,554. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 numbers hold steady
COVID-19 case numbers remained unchanged due to a reporting lag by the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,526. Total Active Cases: 39. No change since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,383. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: December -- Albemarle grant ... Waldo death ... Harris pleas
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to the big stories in December 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. December 1. December...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather
Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
magnoliareporter.com
Dense fog advisory in effect for Magnolia area
Columbia County and surrounding areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are under a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said visibility will be one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
magnoliareporter.com
Camden man dies when vehicle strikes culvert on U.S. 79
A wreck on U.S. 79 near the Airport Inn in Camden about 9:45 a.m. Saturday killed a Camden man. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, was driving a 2021 model Chevrolet north on the highway when he attempted to negotiate a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report. The...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Ten houses move during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale and 10 residential sales.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 30
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
arkadelphian.com
2 dead in Friday shooting
Authorities remain tight-lipped Saturday following the shooting death of two people in Arkadelphia late Friday. At 10:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the Arkadelphia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at Lark Place Apartments. The body of a 16-year-old black male was discovered in the parking lot outside one of the apartment buildings.
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather forecast in Magnolia on Monday
A significant severe weather event is expected on Monday across the South Arkansas area. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said there is potential for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding across the area. A few of the tornadoes may be strong and there is potential for widespread damaging...
Arkadelphia police investigating Friday night double-shooting deaths
Police in Arkadelphia are investigating after two shooting deaths that happened at Lake Place Apartments Friday night.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD releases arrest records
34-year-old Timothy Martin of Hope was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on December 14 and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and was served with a failure to appear warrant. 46-year-old James Hogue and 49-year-old Annie Spivey of Hope were arrested just before noon on December 21...
magnoliareporter.com
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
ktoy1047.com
ASP: Vehicle accident leaves one dead, another injured
The Arkansas State Police reported that a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Robert Chism of Nashville was traveling east around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 278 near the Hope airport when it entered the other lane and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Jerry Hillery of Prescott, Arkansas. Chism died of injuries sustained in the accident. Hillery was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating the two individuals pictured below. Mikhail Capers and Antonio Mobley are both wanted for aggravated 2nd degree battery. If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two subjects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or […]
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Tadeo Villanueva, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Marcadise Burton, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Christopher Love Jr., 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Gregory Bobo, 32, of Hope, AR Affidavit. 12.16.22. Jasmine Griffin, 24, of Hope,...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
KSLA
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
Comments / 0