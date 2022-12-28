ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 13

Kelly Galuszka
4d ago

I would like to see proof that the unclaimed winning ticket from 2021, really went to Michigan schools!

Reply(1)
3
Duane h
4d ago

why save your 86 go some places to see travel Lil bit live good for next year's you have left I would

Reply(1)
3
whmi.com

Fenton Woman Wins $300,000 On Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin Show

A Fenton woman is looking forward to some financial relief after winning a $300,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show. 32-year-old Kaitlyn VanDamme won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on the show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. VanDamme was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.
FENTON, MI
MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time

Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January

This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics

At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
