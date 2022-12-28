Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Destin Log
Before New Year's Eve, let's make sure: Are fireworks legal in Florida?
The new year is approaching and backyard pyrotechnicians are getting ready to start blowing stuff up, patriotically. Depending on your neighborhood, they may have started already. But is it legal?. Sometimes. Noisy or projectile fireworks are illegal in Florida apart from an exemption I'll mention later. But a 2020 Florida...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
DeSantis Saves Florida from Potential Insurance Bailout With Bold Reforms. How Did He Do It?
Insurers have been struggling with the risks associated with climate change, as well as the costs associated with litigation, and this new legislation is aimed at addressing these issues.
Florida Weekly
Be aware when sharing the beach with shorebirds this winter
This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to the state’s shorelines from...
Florida's finest Pizza Restaurants: A foodie's Guide
Florida is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches and theme parks, as well as its diverse cultural offerings. However, did you know that the state is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the United States?
Destin Log
COVID-19 cases in Florida increase by thousands over holidays
COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. Between...
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects
Looking through binoculars.Photo byRyan MagsinoonUnsplash. A Florida witness at Naples reported watching three silent, arrowhead-shaped objects at about 11:40 p.m. on October 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
