Florida State

Destin Log

Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Destin Log

Before New Year's Eve, let's make sure: Are fireworks legal in Florida?

The new year is approaching and backyard pyrotechnicians are getting ready to start blowing stuff up, patriotically. Depending on your neighborhood, they may have started already. But is it legal?. Sometimes. Noisy or projectile fireworks are illegal in Florida apart from an exemption I'll mention later. But a 2020 Florida...
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
Florida Weekly

Be aware when sharing the beach with shorebirds this winter

This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to the state’s shorelines from...
Destin Log

COVID-19 cases in Florida increase by thousands over holidays

COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. Between...
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
mynews13.com

State investigating Christmas-themed drag show

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
