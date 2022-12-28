ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Who will be the next Broncos coach?

Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL-NFLPA conclude Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion was handled properly

For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated conducted, and completed, a joint review of whether the concussion protocol properly was applied to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The league and union issued a joint statement on Saturday. “The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”

It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
DALLAS, TX
KELOLAND

Chiefs outlast Broncos, improve to 13-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
NBC Sports

Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KELOLAND

Lions rout Bears, keep playoff hopes alive

DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time […]
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote

Tom Brady is well aware of what NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said about one of his plays on Sunday night, and it sounds like he will be filing it away for future reference. Collinsworth gained some attention for a comment he made about one of Brady’s passes Sunday, which he compared to “watching LeBron James miss... The post Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Yannick Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery

On Friday, the Colts added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report, with a throat issue. On Saturday, the Colts placed Ngakoue on injured reserve, ending his season. Via ESPN, Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery. He began to fell discomfort in his his throat in the days after Monday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Lance undergoes second ankle surgery, expected to return for OTAs

Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery Friday to remove hardware from his right ankle that was inserted during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced. Lance is expected to make a full recovery and return for organized team activities. Because of the location of the fracture that Lance sustained in...
NBC Sports

Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's played for

SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa, the constant recipient of praise from the 49ers’ coaching staff, provided a strong endorsement to the man in charge of the team’s defense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be on the short list of every NFL team with an...

