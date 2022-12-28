Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who will be the next Broncos coach?
Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.
NFL-NFLPA conclude Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion was handled properly
For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated conducted, and completed, a joint review of whether the concussion protocol properly was applied to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The league and union issued a joint statement on Saturday. “The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of...
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”
It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
Chiefs outlast Broncos, improve to 13-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the […]
After months of silence, Broncos players rush to Russell Wilson’s defense
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver...
Bengals-Bills Kickoff Slightly Delayed On Monday Night
Fans get a little bit longer to tailgate.
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans. Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.
Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities
Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.
Lions rout Bears, keep playoff hopes alive
DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time […]
Notre Dame vs South Carolina: Gator Bowl TV, Time, Preview and Prediction
Notre Dame last beat a ranked bowl opponent five years ago, going 0-3 in such moments since then. That Music City Bowl win against No. 17 LSU came courtesy of a last-minute heave from a backup quarterback, the Irish winning 21-17 as a one-point favorite. If broadly considering Nashville to...
Bill Belichick declines to answer repeated questions about whether Mac Jones is a dirty player
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked repeatedly at his press conference today whether quarterback Mac Jones is a dirty player, and Belichick repeatedly chose not to answer directly. Just as he did on Wednesday, Belichick chose not to answer directly when asked directly about the perception that Jones is a...
Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote
Tom Brady is well aware of what NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said about one of his plays on Sunday night, and it sounds like he will be filing it away for future reference. Collinsworth gained some attention for a comment he made about one of Brady’s passes Sunday, which he compared to “watching LeBron James miss... The post Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yannick Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery
On Friday, the Colts added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report, with a throat issue. On Saturday, the Colts placed Ngakoue on injured reserve, ending his season. Via ESPN, Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery. He began to fell discomfort in his his throat in the days after Monday...
Lance undergoes second ankle surgery, expected to return for OTAs
Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery Friday to remove hardware from his right ankle that was inserted during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced. Lance is expected to make a full recovery and return for organized team activities. Because of the location of the fracture that Lance sustained in...
Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's played for
SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa, the constant recipient of praise from the 49ers’ coaching staff, provided a strong endorsement to the man in charge of the team’s defense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be on the short list of every NFL team with an...
