RB Miyan Williams absent from Ohio State football's College Football Playoff practice

ATLANTA — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was not seen at practice on Wednesday during a brief media viewing period.

Williams’ apparent absence came a day after he was described as feeling under the weather by Chip Trayanum, a fellow running back who filled in for him at a round of interviews.

For much of the leadup to Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, it has seemed as if Williams has been on track to be available after an ankle injury limited him during the final weeks of the regular season.

Ohio State football uniforms:How gray-striped jersey sleeves became popular playoff tradition for Ohio State football

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Williams had a “really good go” during Monday’s practice, seeing the heaviest workload he’s had during playoff preparation.

Depth in the backfield is particularly thin with TreVeyon Henderson undergoing surgery earlier this month to repair a fracture and torn ligament in his left foot, a procedure that has sidelined him for the postseason.

The only running backs going through position drills during the 15 minutes reporters were permitted to watch practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium were Trayanum and Dallan Hayden, as well as walk-on Cayden Saunders.

Trayanum, who transferred from Arizona State following last season, began the year at linebacker before switching to running back in October. He saw 14 carries in the Nov. 26 loss to Michigan, rushing for 83 yards. Trayanum played running back at Arizona State.

Ohio State football roster:Chip Trayanum hopes to stay at running back after surprise start in OSU vs. Michigan

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.