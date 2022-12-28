Read full article on original website
Related
Why Your Xbox Series X|S Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It
While upgrading to an Xbox Series X|S is a great way to elevate your gaming experience, choppy online gameplay and slow downloads are quick ways to ruin your brand-new, next-gen set-up. In addition, the Series X|S's features, like the upgraded processor and lightning-fast SSD, will all be dulled if your network is slow and experiencing difficulties. According to Xbox, you might already notice this happening if your games take longer to update than usual or cannot get through an online session without severe lag.
The Google Pixel 7 Hidden Feature That Fixes Blurry Pictures
The Google Pixel 7 includes a powerful new tool for fixing blurry pictures. The feature is so robust it can even be used on photos taken on other devices.
LG To Release New 4K/120Hz Gaming Upgrade For Popular 2022 Soundbars
As the tech world sprints toward the Consumer Electronics Show, LG has been pretty quiet for a company that makes some of the world's best speakers. According to Forbes, LG has confirmed just three new soundbars due to debut in 2023, and has had little to say about them compared to pre-show announcements from competitors.
Today's Wordle Answer #556 – December 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
It's Wordle time again and today's might be a tough one, especially if you're still sleeping off annual holiday dinners. Hints and the answer await you.
The 8 Best M.2 SSDs For Expanding Your PS5 Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the best things about the PS5 is its M.2 SSD. This drive format allows Sony to deliver snappy performance on its console and high capacities in a small form factor. Like Sony's other consoles, it's also relatively simple to upgrade the SSD on your own. Several third-party manufacturers have developed their own SSDs just for the PS5, which is important because there are some specific requirements the drive has to meet. You also won't want to go super cheap, because the new drive may not perform as well as the one that's already in the PS5. You don't want to go through all that effort just for a downgrade in performance.
Here's How To Get Your 2022 Steam Replay And See What Games You Played The Most
Much like Spotify and YouTube, PC gamers can take a look back at their gaming habits (and some fun factoids) of the past year with 'Steam Replay.'
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
How To Factory Reset Your Steam Deck
Valve's Steam Deck puts the power of a gaming PC into a handheld, but like all computers it can go wrong. Here's how to reset it to box-fresh condition.
Tips For Choosing The Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Choosing the right mechanical keyboard for you can be daunting, but ultimately very rewarding. He have some tips to help you pick the best keyboard you can.
Despite The Hefty $550 Price Tag, Here's How Many People Said They Plan To Buy The PSVR 2
SlashGear asked 607 respondents based in the United States whether they are still planning to buy the PSVR 2 despite the high price point.
Samsung Has Big Upgrade Plans For The Galaxy S24's Telephoto Camera
Despite being over a month away from the Galaxy S23 lineup's probable launch date, an insider has revealed big changes may be coming to the S24's cameras.
MSI Unveils New Titan Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini-LED Display
Joining MSI's long line of beefy gaming laptops is the new Titan GT77, pairing mini-LED display tech alongside a 4K resolution and high refresh rate.
Samsung Reportedly Testing One UI 5.1. Here's Which Devices Will Get The Update First
Samsung began its internal testing of One UI 5.1, which is likely getting an official introduction with the Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones in February 2023
How To Connect AirPods To Your Windows 11 PC
As it turns out, you can connect AirPods to most devices that support Bluetooth — including Windows 11 PCs.
How To Change Your Signature In Outlook, And Why You Should
Your email signature is your chance to leave a lasting impression at the end of an email you send. We'll show you how to let Outlook do the hard work for you.
OnePlus Spoils The Flagship Surprise Weeks Before Launch
OnePlus India confirmed Feb. 7, 2023, as the launch date for its next-generation smartphone: the OnePlus 11.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0