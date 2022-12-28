ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Your Xbox Series X|S Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It

While upgrading to an Xbox Series X|S is a great way to elevate your gaming experience, choppy online gameplay and slow downloads are quick ways to ruin your brand-new, next-gen set-up. In addition, the Series X|S's features, like the upgraded processor and lightning-fast SSD, will all be dulled if your network is slow and experiencing difficulties. According to Xbox, you might already notice this happening if your games take longer to update than usual or cannot get through an online session without severe lag.
LG To Release New 4K/120Hz Gaming Upgrade For Popular 2022 Soundbars

As the tech world sprints toward the Consumer Electronics Show, LG has been pretty quiet for a company that makes some of the world's best speakers. According to Forbes, LG has confirmed just three new soundbars due to debut in 2023, and has had little to say about them compared to pre-show announcements from competitors.
The 8 Best M.2 SSDs For Expanding Your PS5 Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the best things about the PS5 is its M.2 SSD. This drive format allows Sony to deliver snappy performance on its console and high capacities in a small form factor. Like Sony's other consoles, it's also relatively simple to upgrade the SSD on your own. Several third-party manufacturers have developed their own SSDs just for the PS5, which is important because there are some specific requirements the drive has to meet. You also won't want to go super cheap, because the new drive may not perform as well as the one that's already in the PS5. You don't want to go through all that effort just for a downgrade in performance.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How

You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
