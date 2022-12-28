Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
erienewsnow.com
One Dead in Overnight Shooting at Metroplex Club
One person has died and a second person was shot after a overnight shooting. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny confirmed that multiple calls for shots fire came in around 12:30 a.m. at the Metroplex Club on the 1800 block of Buffalo Road. Two people were taken to the hospital by...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Critically Hurt Following New Year’s Eve Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A 79-year-old woman was critically hurt during a New Year’s Eve crash in the Town of Dunkirk. Around 11:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with other first responders, were dispatched to Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk for a single motor vehicle crash.
Police respond to vehicle accident involving a house
(WJET/WXFB/YourErie.com)– Police responded to a motor vehicle in the City of Erie that occurred Friday night. The accident occurred in the 300 block of West 31st Street. Calls came in for the accident around 10 p.m. involving one car colliding with a nearby house. The house was heavily damaged as a result according to reports, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Elderly Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash
A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition at an area hospital following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Route 5 and Willow Road at about 11:30 PM and found a vehicle that had overturned after going off the road and striking a street sign, utility pole and tree. Deputies say the driver, Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point, was traveling east on Route 5 when the vehicle apparently went onto the shoulder and continued into a ditch. Barnes was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was transported by Alstar EMS and the County Medic to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then eventually taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Also assisting at the scene were the East Dunkirk and West Dunkirk fire departments, along with County EMS. Route 5 was closed between Wilbur Road and Willow Road for approximately two hours while the scene was being cleared. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
yourerie
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
explore venango
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
explore venango
Authorities Searching for Missing Crawford County Woman
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking help from the public in locating a Crawford County woman who was last seen on Wednesday, December 28. According to Meadville-based State Police, authorities are searching for 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, Crawford County. Police say Mead was last...
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
explore venango
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
erienewsnow.com
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
YAHOO!
Trial moved to March for Crawford woman charged in poisoning of 11-year-old adopted son
A Crawford County woman accused of causing her 11-year-old adopted son's death in 2021 by giving him windshield washer fluid to drink is now facing a March trial date. The trial of 63-year-old Mary E. Diehl was moved to the March trial term in Crawford County last week after Diehl's lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, asked for a continuance. Hackwelder said he is continuing to consult with his expert in the case.
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested on Felony Warrants
A Jamestown man with active felony warrants from the City of Jamestown and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was taken into custody late Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police were patrolling the city's west side shortly after 5:00 PM, when they saw 33-year-old William Tilyou on a porch of a residence. In addition to the felony warrants, Tilyou had an active order of protection to stay away from the residence where he was seen. When Tilyou saw officers, he hid before they could arrest him. Police say after they checked the residence where it was believed he went into, Tilyou was found hiding underneath the porch. With assistance from K-9 Kal, Tilyou was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on felony charges of 1st-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Jamestown Police were also assisted by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bentley.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man faces multiple charges after officer observes suspicious person
A Dunkirk man is facing several charges after a city police officer observed a suspicious person in the area of East 3rd Street and Washington Avenue. Dunkirk Police say 32-year-old Larry Casey III was allegedly attempting to open door handles to closed businesses and parked vehicles around 12:30 am Wednesday. The officer apparently tried to stop Casey, who then fled on foot. During the chase, Casey attempted to access a locked door to a residential building. After failing to gain entry, police say Casey turned around, ignored the officer's commands, and physically attacked the officer. After a brief struggle and after other officers arrived, a taser was deployed according to police and Casey was taken into custody. At one point, Casey allegedly struck the officer in the face, breaking his eyeglasses. Casey was transported to Dunkirk Police Headquarters and under New York State's Bail Reform guidelines was released on appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd, resisting arrest and harassment 2nd.
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Pickup to Start in City of Meadville
Tri-County will start its Christmas tree pickup in the City of Meadville on Monday, Jan. 9, according to city officials. Trees should be placed at the curb with the trash on regular pick-up days. They will not be collected if buried in snow or frozen down. If the tree is...
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Enforcement in Erie County this Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting DUI enforcement in Erie County this weekend, according to an announcement. Troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint sometime during the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 in Erie County to deter driving under the influence. State Police are asking people who plan...
