Read full article on original website
Related
Lens vs PSG - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Lens vs PSG in Ligue 1, with tv channel details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Barcelona announce new fourth captain following Gerard Pique retirement
Barcelona name new fourth captain behind Sergio Busquets, Seri Roberto and Jordi Alba.
Xavi backs Ansu Fati after Barcelona struggles continue against Espanyol
Xavi has shown his support to Ansu Fati after he struggled in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.
Man Utd vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the match between Man Utd and Bournemouth.
LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split
LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...
Santos confirm plans to retire 10 shirt in honour of Pele
Santos will seek to retire the 10 shirt in honour of Pele.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as late Benzema brace secures win
Match report and player ratings from Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid in La Liga.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Vinicius Junior hits out at La Liga after being racially abused by Real Valladolid fans
After being racially abused against Real Valladolid, Vinicius Junior has hit out at La Liga.
Antonio Conte press conference: Conceding first; Lenglet's future; facing Aston Villa
The highlights from Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
Jude Bellingham: How Bayern Munich tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund transfer
Birmingham City's former CEO has revealed how Bayern Munich made a late attempt to sign Jude Bellingham in 2020.
Njabulo Blom backed to succeed in MLS with St. Louis CITY SC by former head coach
New St. Louis CITY SC signing Njabulo Blom has been backed to 'take his game to another level' in MLS by his former Kaizer Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane. Blom arrived for an undisclosed fee last week on a contract through the 2024 MLS season after three-and-a-half years with Kaizer Chiefs.
Everton recall Championship loan star
Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to improve Frank Lampard's attacking options.
Erling Haaland: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea transfer request
Frank Lampard has spoken about trying to sign Erling Haaland at Chelsea before the striker made his name.
Seattle Sounders complete signing of Heber from NYCFC
The Seattle Sounders have completed a move for Brazilian forward Heber from New York City FC. Heber's transfer was completed on Thursday following emerging reports of Seattle's interest earlier in the week. NYCFC have received $400k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split between 2023 and 2024, with another $150k payable should certain performance targets be hit.
Al Nassr confirm signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr have confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a contract until 2025.
Robert Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol after ban suspended
Robert Lewandowski has been cleared to feature for Barcelona against Espanyol.
Arsene Wenger delivers his verdict on in-form Martin Odegaard
Arsene Wenger reflects on his return to Arsenal and reserves special praise for captain Martin Odegaard.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0