Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest
Lens vs PSG - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Lens vs PSG in Ligue 1, with tv channel details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Man Utd vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the match between Man Utd and Bournemouth.
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was benched by Erik ten Hag for Wolves win
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd's win over Wolves.
Changes are needed at Chelsea, but not on the touchline
Graham Potter has made a poor start at Chelsea, but he's not the main problem.
Luke Shaw hints Man Utd had discipline problem before Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw backs Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag for dropping Marcus Rashford over 'internal disciplinary' issue.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Player ratings as Wout Faes nightmare gifts Reds win
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City in the Premier League.
Fulham 2-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Saints denied point late on
Southampton were denied a valuable point late on as they fell 2-1 to Fulham on New Year's Eve.
Everton recall Championship loan star
Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to improve Frank Lampard's attacking options.
Erling Haaland: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea transfer request
Frank Lampard has spoken about trying to sign Erling Haaland at Chelsea before the striker made his name.
Antonio Conte press conference: Conceding first; Lenglet's future; facing Aston Villa
The highlights from Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
Jude Bellingham: How Bayern Munich tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund transfer
Birmingham City's former CEO has revealed how Bayern Munich made a late attempt to sign Jude Bellingham in 2020.
Premier League team of the year - 2022
The Premier League team of the year for 2022, including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and more.
Pep Guardiola reveals Erling Haaland warning after red card scare
Pep Guardiola reveals his warning to Erling Haaland during Man City's 1-1 draw with Everton.
Erik ten Hag makes admission over Man Utd striker pursuit
Erik ten Hag speaks about Man Utd's pursuit of a striker in the January transger market.
Jurgen Klopp makes Robert Lewandowski comparison with Darwin Nunez & Cody Gakpo
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he sees the potential in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and so is not worried if they are not prolific scorers for the Reds immediately.
Frenkie de Jong reacts to being substituted before the end of derby clash
Frenkie de Jong spoke about Xavi's decision to sub him off when Barcelona were chasing a win against Espanyol.
Chelsea closing in on Benoit Badiashile signing
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Jurgen Klopp reveals several reasons why Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo
Jurgen Klopp has listed reasons why Liverpool moved to sign Cody Gakpo this winter, insisting it was not simply to bulk up squad numbers.
