Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Noozhawk
Gauchos Close Out The Old Year With Big Second Half Against UC San Diego
Old acquaintance was not forgot on this New Year’s Eve for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team. The Gauchos, who were upset at UC San Diego in last year’s league opener, avoided another eve of destruction on Saturday by rallying in the second half for an 82-61 victory at the Thunderdome.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Renovated Hotel Ready for Check-In in Downtown Santa Barbara
Have you ever considered what you wouldn’t know about Santa Barbara County if you didn’t have Noozhawk?. Local news is essential to a community, but it’s not guaranteed. Newsrooms throughout the country are laying off journalists or putting their reporting behind paywalls. Some are doing both. Either...
Noozhawk
Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022
Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
Noozhawk
Los Alamos Residents Organize Against Long-Approved Housing Project
Los Alamos residents are rallying to get changes made to a long-approved 59-unit housing development that they contend will negatively impact the community, but options may be limited. Uniting under a Facebook group dubbed “Save Los Alamos — Stop the ‘Village Square Development,’” residents plan to meet Monday to discuss...
Noozhawk
Pomona College Junior From Santa Barbara Leads State Street Outreach Project
Like all of Santa Barbara, 21-year-old Jake Ballantine has watched State Street transform during the past several years. He was inspired to lead the consulting project for what the city should keep in mind for its downtown street. Ballantine, a junior at Pomona College majoring in politics and economics, is...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses
The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Edged by Top-Ranked Orange Lutheran in Holiday Cup Final
The fifth-ranked San Marcos girls water polo team tested itself against fellow CIF-SS Division 1 powers Friday at the Holiday Cup, beating third-ranked Laguna Beach 13-12 before losing to top-ranked Orange Lutheran in the tournament final, 14-12. “This was the first time in our program’s history making the finals of...
Noozhawk
Historic Main-Begg Farmhouse in Goleta Valley Slated to Fully Open for Tours, Events
While many historic sites can be found around the Goleta Valley, one that was more recently designated as a historic landmark on the Santa Barbara County register, the Main-Begg Farmhouse, is getting closer to fully opening, offering tours of the house that was built in 1911. The Main-Begg Farmhouse in...
Noozhawk
More Rain Coming to Santa Barbara County to Ring in New Year
Santa Barbara County could be ringing in the new year with more rain and wind this weekend, as heavy downpours are expected Saturday and into next week. Scattered light showers are in the forecast through Friday, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, with most of the precipitation coming in Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Close 2022 with a Win over British Columbia at Tom Byron Classic
After going into Christmas break on a four game losing streak, Westmont Men’s Basketball (9-5) returned with a vengeance on Friday night in Santa Barbara. On the final day of the 45th annual Tom Byron Classic, the Warriors closed out 2022 with an 84-57 win over the British Columbia Thunderbirds (11-6).
Noozhawk
BizHawk: For Local Businesses, 2022 Serves Up a Mixed Plate
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. McDonald’s, the Brasil Arts Cafe and soon The Natural Cafe are among the longtime, popular businesses in Santa Barbara that didn’t make it through...
Noozhawk
MOXI Museum Rings In 2023 with ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ Celebration for Children
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation in Santa Barbara rang in the new year 12 hours early at its fifth annual Noon Year’s Eve event for children and others on Saturday. The sold-out event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. was held to kick off “New Year’s...
Noozhawk
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
Noozhawk
More Late-Game Magic By Mitchell Leads UCSB to Victory at Cal State Fullerton
FULLERTON — Ajay Mitchell got mad. Then he got UC Santa Barbara more than even. He shook off a technical foul that cost the Gauchos the lead with 2:22 remaining and beat the shot clock with a clutch three-pointer with 27 seconds left in Thursday’s 66-58 men’s basketball victory at Cal State Fullerton.
Noozhawk
Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital
Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bail Agent Charged with Stealing Funds from Clients
A Santa Barbara bail agent is facing grand theft charges for allegedly stealing funds from former clients. Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned Friday in Superior Court in Santa Barbara on three felony counts, according to the California Department of Insurance. Wilczak is accused of taking a total of $25,000 from...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Win Two More at Avalon Classic, Play for Title Friday
The Bishop Diego girls will play Friday for the Avalon Classic championship on Catalina after winning two games Thursday. The Cardinals, now 16-1 on the season, beat Pacifica Christian 43-29 Thursday morning and in the afternoon bested Pacific Ridge 37-22. Against Pacifica Christian, Bishop’s Galilea De La Cruz led with...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Boys Drop Hart Tournament Match to Fulton, 2-0
The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team gave up two goals in the second half in a 2-0 loss to Fulton at the Hart Tournament on Thursday. The first goal came on a score off a corner kick in the 47th minute, and the second 13 minutes later when the Fulton captain dribbled and swerved through the box past multiple defenders.
