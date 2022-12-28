ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022

Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Los Alamos Residents Organize Against Long-Approved Housing Project

Los Alamos residents are rallying to get changes made to a long-approved 59-unit housing development that they contend will negatively impact the community, but options may be limited. Uniting under a Facebook group dubbed “Save Los Alamos — Stop the ‘Village Square Development,’” residents plan to meet Monday to discuss...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses

The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
More Rain Coming to Santa Barbara County to Ring in New Year

Santa Barbara County could be ringing in the new year with more rain and wind this weekend, as heavy downpours are expected Saturday and into next week. Scattered light showers are in the forecast through Friday, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, with most of the precipitation coming in Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
BizHawk: For Local Businesses, 2022 Serves Up a Mixed Plate

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. McDonald’s, the Brasil Arts Cafe and soon The Natural Cafe are among the longtime, popular businesses in Santa Barbara that didn’t make it through...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital

Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Bail Agent Charged with Stealing Funds from Clients

A Santa Barbara bail agent is facing grand theft charges for allegedly stealing funds from former clients. Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned Friday in Superior Court in Santa Barbara on three felony counts, according to the California Department of Insurance. Wilczak is accused of taking a total of $25,000 from...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bishop Diego Girls Win Two More at Avalon Classic, Play for Title Friday

The Bishop Diego girls will play Friday for the Avalon Classic championship on Catalina after winning two games Thursday. The Cardinals, now 16-1 on the season, beat Pacifica Christian 43-29 Thursday morning and in the afternoon bested Pacific Ridge 37-22. Against Pacifica Christian, Bishop’s Galilea De La Cruz led with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dos Pueblos Boys Drop Hart Tournament Match to Fulton, 2-0

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team gave up two goals in the second half in a 2-0 loss to Fulton at the Hart Tournament on Thursday. The first goal came on a score off a corner kick in the 47th minute, and the second 13 minutes later when the Fulton captain dribbled and swerved through the box past multiple defenders.
GOLETA, CA

