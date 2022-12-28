TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.

