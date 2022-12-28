Read full article on original website
Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire
TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
San Francisco Mother Accused of Killing Two Young Daughters Enters Not-Guilty Plea
There was confusion after police released their initial statements about a double-murder last week that claimed the lives of two young children in Hunters Point about the woman they arrested for the crime. But it's been confirmed that she was the mother of the children. Paulesha Green-Pulliam, 34, appeared in...
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
Alleged Stockton serial killer charged in 4 additional slayings, prosecutor says
A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said.
Suspect in California serial killings faces new murder charges, additional victim revealed: district attorney
Wesley Brownlee now faces seven murder charges and one attempted murder charge, according to the district attorney.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
California's Serial Killer Now Faces New Murder Charges?!
In October police caught Stockton's serial killer who was suspected of killing several people across two counties! The suspect now faces new murder charges as additional victims have been revealed! Watch the video above for more details!
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
Third Former California Correctional Officer Charged in Cover-Up at CSP-Sacramento Arrested and Five Count Indictment Unsealed
December 28, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. — A third former CSP-Sacramento California state correctional officer was arrested and made her initial appearance yesterday in connection with false. statements regarding civil rights violations. A federal grand jury in Sacramento returned a five-count indictment as to Brenda Villa, 32, of North...
Unlicensed juvenile driver in Pittsburg arrested after DUI: police
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — An unlicensed juvenile driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he was under the influence of marijuana, the Pittsburg Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Before the arrest, police caught the juvenile doing donuts downtown in a blue Ford Mustang (above) that afternoon. The driver tried to get away […]
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
