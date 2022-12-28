ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Los Alamos Residents Organize Against Long-Approved Housing Project

Los Alamos residents are rallying to get changes made to a long-approved 59-unit housing development that they contend will negatively impact the community, but options may be limited. Uniting under a Facebook group dubbed “Save Los Alamos — Stop the ‘Village Square Development,’” residents plan to meet Monday to discuss...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: For Local Businesses, 2022 Serves Up a Mixed Plate

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. McDonald’s, the Brasil Arts Cafe and soon The Natural Cafe are among the longtime, popular businesses in Santa Barbara that didn’t make it through...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Bail Agent Charged with Stealing Funds from Clients

A Santa Barbara bail agent is facing grand theft charges for allegedly stealing funds from former clients. Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned Friday in Superior Court in Santa Barbara on three felony counts, according to the California Department of Insurance. Wilczak is accused of taking a total of $25,000 from...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022

Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital

Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses

The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Holiday Classic: Luke Zuffelato’s 36 Points Leads Santa Barbara over Righetti; Dos Pueblos Falls to Holy Martyrs

Luke Zuffelato scored 36 points to lead host Santa Barbara to a 70-57 win over Righetti in action Thursday at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic. “It was a nice rebound game after not playing particularly well the night before,” Dons coach Corey Adam said, referring to Wednesday’s loss to Valley View. “We had good player and ball movement and made shots we missed in the previous game.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Boys Drop Hart Tournament Match to Fulton, 2-0

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team gave up two goals in the second half in a 2-0 loss to Fulton at the Hart Tournament on Thursday. The first goal came on a score off a corner kick in the 47th minute, and the second 13 minutes later when the Fulton captain dribbled and swerved through the box past multiple defenders.
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy