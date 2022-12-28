ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians

Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Police respond to vehicle on Route 6

Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Christmas Tree Pickup to Start in City of Meadville

Tri-County will start its Christmas tree pickup in the City of Meadville on Monday, Jan. 9, according to city officials. Trees should be placed at the curb with the trash on regular pick-up days. They will not be collected if buried in snow or frozen down. If the tree is...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Experts warn time is of the essence for water damage recovery

Experts from Erie Restoration and the Lafaro Insurance Agency said people should act fast when the first sign of water damage is spotted in their homes. The president of Erie Restoration said Erie County was hit hard during the snowstorm after encountering extremely low temperatures. As a result, he said people are encountering frozen water […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police respond to vehicle accident involving a house

(WJET/WXFB/YourErie.com)– Police responded to a motor vehicle in the City of Erie that occurred Friday night. The accident occurred in the 300 block of West 31st Street. Calls came in for the accident around 10 p.m. involving one car colliding with a nearby house. The house was heavily damaged as a result according to reports, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive

Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
CORRY, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Water Works busy with breaks

Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Critically Hurt Following New Year’s Eve Crash In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A 79-year-old woman was critically hurt during a New Year’s Eve crash in the Town of Dunkirk. Around 11:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with other first responders, were dispatched to Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk for a single motor vehicle crash.
DUNKIRK, NY
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police to Conduct DUI Enforcement in Erie County this Weekend

Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting DUI enforcement in Erie County this weekend, according to an announcement. Troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint sometime during the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 in Erie County to deter driving under the influence. State Police are asking people who plan...

