erienewsnow.com
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Pickup to Start in City of Meadville
Tri-County will start its Christmas tree pickup in the City of Meadville on Monday, Jan. 9, according to city officials. Trees should be placed at the curb with the trash on regular pick-up days. They will not be collected if buried in snow or frozen down. If the tree is...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
Experts warn time is of the essence for water damage recovery
Experts from Erie Restoration and the Lafaro Insurance Agency said people should act fast when the first sign of water damage is spotted in their homes. The president of Erie Restoration said Erie County was hit hard during the snowstorm after encountering extremely low temperatures. As a result, he said people are encountering frozen water […]
erienewsnow.com
Looking for Cheap Gas? Ohio's Current Average Price is $2.99/Gallon
At a rate of nearly 59¢/gallon, Pennsylvania's gas tax is the highest in the country, beating out states like New York and California. But to avoid paying so much for gas, some Erieites have looked across the border to Ohio to find cheaper gas. According to AAA, the average...
Police respond to vehicle accident involving a house
(WJET/WXFB/YourErie.com)– Police responded to a motor vehicle in the City of Erie that occurred Friday night. The accident occurred in the 300 block of West 31st Street. Calls came in for the accident around 10 p.m. involving one car colliding with a nearby house. The house was heavily damaged as a result according to reports, […]
Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home
The New Castle Fire Department battled two fires inside one home on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown fire crews, police on scene after crash with reported entrapment on I-680
Youngstown fire crews, police and EMS are all on scene after a crash on I-680 Northbound with a reported entrapment. 21 News crews on scene observed a pickup truck crashed into a median near South Avenue and Market Street. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. Youngstown...
erienewsnow.com
Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
Erie Water Works busy with breaks
Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
explore venango
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Critically Hurt Following New Year’s Eve Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A 79-year-old woman was critically hurt during a New Year’s Eve crash in the Town of Dunkirk. Around 11:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with other first responders, were dispatched to Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk for a single motor vehicle crash.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
erienewsnow.com
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Enforcement in Erie County this Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting DUI enforcement in Erie County this weekend, according to an announcement. Troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint sometime during the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 in Erie County to deter driving under the influence. State Police are asking people who plan...
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
