Boise, ID

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
New Year’s Resolutions For The Bad Drivers in Boise

If you're living in the Treasure Valley and aren't familiar with the state of Boise drivers, you've probably been living under a rock... or you aren't on social media. Same difference? The jury's out but one thing is for sure, people are still voicing their honest (and brutal) opinions on the ability level of Boise drivers.
BOISE, ID
Everything You Need to Know About Disposing Toxic Waste in Ada County

Per your request, it's time for some trash-talk. (If you're new to the conversation, we'll catch you up to speed.) In a recent article, our team listed 23 toxic items Idahoans aren't allowed to put in their household garbage. You can check out It's Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho by clicking this link! It has a gallery featuring everything from industrial products and solvents, to interior paint, disinfectants, and fertilizers.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week

2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
BOISE, ID
15 Spots Where You’ll Find The Best Meal in Boise

The most popular indulgence in the entire Treasure Valley is food. Honestly, let's not kid ourselves - who isn't looking up where to go to eat on the weekends in Boise? While nothing beats a good home-cooked meal, there are several places in Boise that offer up what could arguably be considered: the best meal in Boise.
BOISE, ID
Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho

Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
CALDWELL, ID
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers

We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
IDAHO STATE
BREAKING: Stranded Holiday Travelers Have No Way Out Of Boise

Thousands of airline passengers received news on Monday (12/26) that their flights would be canceled and would be forced to find other ways to get home following the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines seems to be the main target of disgruntled travelers who find themselves stranded and looking for ways to get home.
BOISE, ID
Mad About Your Southwest Flight? Idahoans Are Fighting Back

Are you stuck in Boise because of a canceled Southwest flight?. Are you stuck somewhere else trying to get back to Boise because of a cancelled Southwest flight?. You're not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country are stranded in airports after the "storm of the century" ravaged pretty much every person living in the U.S. People are stuck in places much longer than they planned on staying, and of course, everyone is angry.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

