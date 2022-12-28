Read full article on original website
19-year-old suspect sought after shooting into Suffolk home: Police
Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot into a Suffolk home on Arizona Avenue on Saturday.
Police investigate 6 shootings across 4 cities
In the last 24 hours there have been six shootings across four cities.
Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to police, the call for the walk-in came in around 9:21 p.m. Police say the man's injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
Suffolk police search for suspect in connection to shooting into occupied residence
According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center received a call in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Arizona Ave.
Man injured following shooting on Arlington Place in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Arlington Place.
Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on E. 25th Street
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Norfolk Friday evening. The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. 25th Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Dept. NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of...
WAVY News 10
Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. Police say the victim was a juvenile male. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/portsmouth-police-investigate-homicide-involving-a-juvenile/. Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed …. According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in...
Another teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Another teenager has been charged and arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide, according to Portsmouth Police
Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a robbery that turned into a fatal shooting last week.
Vehicle theft may be connected to Portsmouth murder: Police
On December 5, officers responded to Bay Area Movers Inc., located on Victory Court, for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Man arrested in connection to several recent burglaries in Norfolk
Thursday around 7:15 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a burglary alarm at Big Al’s Mufflers & Brakes located at 287 E. Little Creek Road.
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
WAVY News 10
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/ Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building …. According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
Woman stabbed on Bethlehem Street in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed in Suffolk Thursday night. The Suffolk Police Department said it happened in the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street just before 8 p.m. The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said her injuries are serious...
Norfolk firefighter sent to hospital following apartment fire
According to officials, the fire was on the 10th floor of Lakewood Plaza apartments. The crews were dispatched at 8:23 a.m., and they called fire control at 9:11 a.m.
Virginia Beach Police respond to serious crash on Independence Blvd.
Police tweeted that a crash took place in the 500 block of Independence Blvd with serious injuries Saturday.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Suffolk church fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
Comments / 0