Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed in Portsmouth

According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. Police say the victim was a juvenile male. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/portsmouth-police-investigate-homicide-involving-a-juvenile/. Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed …. According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/ Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building …. According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Woman stabbed on Bethlehem Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed in Suffolk Thursday night. The Suffolk Police Department said it happened in the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street just before 8 p.m. The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said her injuries are serious...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Suffolk church fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

