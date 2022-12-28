ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Barton Ag Instructor Vic Martin - Optimizing 2023

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 27 indicates the area of exceptional drought slowly expanding east and north from Western and South-Central Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with exceptional drought as close as eastern Rush and Pawnee Counties. The six to ten-day outlook (January 3 to 7) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 5 to 11) indicates a continued 50 to 60% of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff

ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
HAYS, KS
50+ pounds of marijuana seized in Pawnee County

On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11:13 p.m., a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction. During the course of the traffic stop, Pawnee County K-9 Noa was deployed and indicated to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
PVCH announces Diabetes Solutions class schedule for 2023

Those who want to discover new ways to better manage their diabetes are encouraged to sign up for Diabetes Solutions classes at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH), organizers said. “These classes are for the person with diabetes, as well as their primary-care provider,” said Deanna Carr, charge nurse and diabetes...
LARNED, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/29)

BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Local sports on PBS to start your New Year

BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
BUNKER HILL, KS
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West for the seventh straight year and are tied with Buffalo for the best record in the conference. Then there's the Denver Broncos who are their opponent Sunday. They mortgaged their future to acquire struggling Russell Wilson from Seattle and just fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season. It will be up to 67-year-old Jerry Rosburg to guide the Broncos through the next couple of weeks as the interim coach. Kansas City has beaten the Broncos 14 straight times. A 15th win would tie the third longest streak by any team against any opponent in NFL history.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

