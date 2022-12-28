Read full article on original website
Legislative Coffee in Great Bend Jan. 4
The Center for Counseling and Consultation announced a legislative coffee for Jan. 4, 2023. The gathering will be from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 1225 Patton Road in Great Bend.
Law enforcement K-9 teams train together in Great Bend
Officers from Barton, Pawnee, Kiowa and Clark counties trained together Thursday, Dec. 29. The K-9 teams came together for training at Community Christian Church in Great Bend, east of Barton Community College.
Barton Ag Instructor Vic Martin - Optimizing 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 27 indicates the area of exceptional drought slowly expanding east and north from Western and South-Central Kansas. Our extreme drought conditions continue with exceptional drought as close as eastern Rush and Pawnee Counties. The six to ten-day outlook (January 3 to 7) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 5 to 11) indicates a continued 50 to 60% of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation.
Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff
ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
Students gain clinical experience at Great Bend health system
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend is proud of the role it plays in educating the next generation of healthcare workers. The health system partners with colleges and universities – local and around the country – to provide the clinical and shadowing experience students need to graduate.
Reconstruction will shift Great Bend airport’s crosswind runway
The City of Great Bend is involved in a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will bring a demolition and reconstruction of the crosswind runway at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Martin Miller said many World War II airfields were built with a triangle of three...
Pawnee County Courthouse to close Monday, Jan. 2
The Pawnee County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observation of New Years. The County Commissioners will meet in a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to handle regular county business.
50+ pounds of marijuana seized in Pawnee County
On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11:13 p.m., a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction. During the course of the traffic stop, Pawnee County K-9 Noa was deployed and indicated to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle.
PVCH announces Diabetes Solutions class schedule for 2023
Those who want to discover new ways to better manage their diabetes are encouraged to sign up for Diabetes Solutions classes at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH), organizers said. “These classes are for the person with diabetes, as well as their primary-care provider,” said Deanna Carr, charge nurse and diabetes...
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/29)
BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
Local sports on PBS to start your New Year
BUNKER HILL, KS – Smoky Hills PBS will air a day of local sports on New Year’s Day. The day will kick off at noon with the KSHSAA 8-Player State Football Championship (DI and DII). Next, will be The Jackie Stiles Story at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 2022 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Great Bend Starbucks anticipated to open next summer
A storage warehouse was built in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in 1946. The demolition of the 25' x 50' shop building at the corner of 10th and Lincoln was complete this past fall, and now the multinational chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks, will be moving in.
Last call to sign up for a Great Bend Rec basketball league
The Great Bend Recreation Commission reminds everyone about the last call to sign up for a basketball league. The deadline to enroll is Jan. 3. You can enroll online anytime at www.greatbendrec.com.
Great Bend psychiatrist: Normal post-holiday blues
The holidays can be a great time of the year…a break from work or school and a chance to spend time with family and friends. Whenever the Christmas fun comes to an end, there can be a letdown when going “back to reality” or returning to a normal routine.
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West for the seventh straight year and are tied with Buffalo for the best record in the conference. Then there's the Denver Broncos who are their opponent Sunday. They mortgaged their future to acquire struggling Russell Wilson from Seattle and just fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season. It will be up to 67-year-old Jerry Rosburg to guide the Broncos through the next couple of weeks as the interim coach. Kansas City has beaten the Broncos 14 straight times. A 15th win would tie the third longest streak by any team against any opponent in NFL history.
