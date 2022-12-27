Read full article on original website
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends were shocked this week after Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers was found shot to death in his Odessa home. Last night, we spoke with barber Mike Davis, who said he’d known Rogers, a regular patron at Headlines Barbershop, for about 15 years. “I’m still trying to even, you know, just put […]
Southwest’s struggles in Midland continue
The struggles for Southwest Airlines in Midland continue. The most-used carrier out of Midland International Airport shows only two direct flights leaving Midland on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to southwest.com, there are just two direct flights going from Midland to Dallas. Flights to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas have...
Crash north of Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
As we look back on the year that was 2022, hopefully, many of us had an enjoyable year for the most part. Lessons were learned, goals were accomplished, and good and bad memories were made. This Saturday is the last day of 2022 and while many prefer to be home with friends and loved ones, others would rather ring in the New Year in a big way surrounded by lots of sights and sounds. Both are awesome! So if you are one of the latter, where to ring in the New Year is the big question.
Sewer line replacement project for the 2100 Blk. of North Dixie Blvd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sewer line replacement project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the 2100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and the surrounding alleys. According to the city, It is estimated the work will be completed in 2 months. The contractor will be passing out...
Feral cats a problem in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them. One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.
City of Odessa warns of low water pressure from line break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning some citizens may experience low water pressure due to a line break. Citizens in the 1500-1600 blocks of Wincrest may experience low water pressure as of 9 a.m. Thursday. At this time the city has not released an estimated time...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22: A cold front will move through early on Thursday with more wind and some slightly cooler temperatures. The breeze should calm down some by the afternoon and afternoon high temperatures drop to more seasonable levels. 2022 will end on a quiet note as some breeze looks to hang around but temperatures will be a touch cool. The new year looks windy to start but more Winter-like temperatures will arrive along with it. Rain continues to elude West Texas as it looks dry for the first 10 days of 2023.
DPS identifies drivers in deadly Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Midland County Thursday night. According to DPS, around 6:31 p.m., Marco Antonio Vallejo, 52, of El Paso, was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck with a trailer south on SH-158. David Vela, 41, of Edinburg, Texas, was...
Beyond the Bow: National Weather Service employee dedicates life to keeping people safe
MIDLAND, Texas — Weather and the environment can not only be inconvenient at times, but it can also get destructive and dangerous. Greg Murdoch moved to West Texas back in 1991 with one goal: to protect the public. After 30 years of experience and several awards later, Murdoch can...
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder of ‘Mo’ Rogers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced this evening that two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Maurice Rogers. 18-year-old Asthon Munoz and a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, were taken into custody in El Paso with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety officials […]
Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property. According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase. That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters. “This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa...
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshals, the Odessa Police Department says that all three suspects who were wanted for the murder of Maurice Rogers have been arrested. Ashton Munoz (18) and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested...
Odessa woman arrested after fight with son
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested following argument with her son on Christmas Eve. 52-year-old Letticia Leyba has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on December 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 4000 block of Lynbrook Avenue to […]
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
