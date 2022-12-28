ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Gerald Carpenter: Have a Happy New Year’s Eve With the Santa Barbara Symphony

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk contributing writer
 4 days ago
Noozhawk

Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022

Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: For Local Businesses, 2022 Serves Up a Mixed Plate

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. McDonald’s, the Brasil Arts Cafe and soon The Natural Cafe are among the longtime, popular businesses in Santa Barbara that didn’t make it through...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

More Rain Coming to Santa Barbara County to Ring in New Year

Santa Barbara County could be ringing in the new year with more rain and wind this weekend, as heavy downpours are expected Saturday and into next week. Scattered light showers are in the forecast through Friday, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, with most of the precipitation coming in Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Los Alamos Residents Organize Against Long-Approved Housing Project

Los Alamos residents are rallying to get changes made to a long-approved 59-unit housing development that they contend will negatively impact the community, but options may be limited. Uniting under a Facebook group dubbed “Save Los Alamos — Stop the ‘Village Square Development,’” residents plan to meet Monday to discuss...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Noozhawk

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley Retires After 32 Years

Earlier this year, District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley decided not to seek a fourth term and instead retire after more than 32 years. Today, she described her decision as “bittersweet and somewhat scary.”. Dudley began working at age six in her father’s restaurant in Queens, New York. She has...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses

The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Holiday Classic: Luke Zuffelato’s 36 Points Leads Santa Barbara over Righetti; Dos Pueblos Falls to Holy Martyrs

Luke Zuffelato scored 36 points to lead host Santa Barbara to a 70-57 win over Righetti in action Thursday at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic. “It was a nice rebound game after not playing particularly well the night before,” Dons coach Corey Adam said, referring to Wednesday’s loss to Valley View. “We had good player and ball movement and made shots we missed in the previous game.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital

Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
LOMPOC, CA

Community Policy