Whether you buy it or make your favorite cheesecake recipe from scratch and whether you make a no-bake version or you go the baked and water bath route, there's no denying that cheesecake is an amazing dessert. With a few basic ingredients like cream cheese, eggs, and sour cream, you're just a little mixing and waiting away from a slice of creamy goodness. However, while you may leave a normal cake or similar baked goods out on your counter unrefrigerated or on a cake stand for hours or days, you won't want to do the same with your cheesecake.
Beers are often sold at retail, grocery, and convenience stores in either 12-oz or 16-oz can size options. Depending on what you're looking for on a particular occasion, you might choose the 12-oz variety because those won't heat up as quickly when you're in more of a sipping mood. On...
There's nothing quite like the smell of garlic sizzling in a pan of oil at dinner time. Although it only makes up a small portion of a recipe, garlic alone is enough to rouse appetites from miles away. Quite frankly, everything tastes better with garlic. It can add a buttery, umami-like flavor to your dishes and is used across cultures worldwide thanks to its taste and medicinal properties. High in essential vitamins and nutrients, Healthline claims garlic can reduce blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, lower the risk of heart disease, improve cognition, and even boost athletic performance.
There's a reason the ribeye steak is beloved among carnivores. Omaha Steaks reported that it's the most flavorful and tender cut available for a steak. The ribeye is located between the shoulder and the loin, and it's known for its fatty marbling. Three distinctive parts make up this steak. In...
