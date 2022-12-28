ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeNRe_0jwg8xTi00
One of the completed apartments of the 20, one bedroom units, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the former St. Adalbert's School on Alden Ave. in Enfield. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School.

Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared before the commission last week to describe his application for demolishing the gym and building a two-story apartment building with 20 one-bedroom units at 90 Alden Ave. in the center of the Thompsonville section of town.

The project would also include creating a new tenant parking lot. The new lot, combined with the existing parking area, would give Bellsite Realty & Development the 41 parking spaces it would need for the project.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC tables vote on mall traffic alternatives

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month tabled a vote on selecting alternative ways to enter and exit the Enfield Square Mall that will improve traffic flow and safety. In partnership with the state Department of Transportation and the Capital Region Council of Governments, or CRCOG, the...
ENFIELD, CT
multihousingnews.com

Harbor Group, Cammeby’s Purchase 932-Unit Connecticut Asset

CBRE Capital Markets arranged $124.5 million in CMBS financing for the acquisition. Harbor Group International LLC and Cammeby’s International Group have acquired The Pavilions, a 932-unit community in the Manchester suburb of Hartford, Conn. Cammeby’s will handle the property’s management. According to Yardi Matrix data, the buyers...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

7 Manchester buildings go solar

MANCHESTER — Town officials have announced plans to install solar energy panels and systems at seven municipal buildings, projected to save the town over $100,000 annually on electricity. WHAT: The Connecticut Green Bank will cover all up-front costs to install solar energy systems on seven town buildings. WHEN: Of...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Realignment project of State Route 69, 72 continues

BRISTOL – The realignment project of State Route 69 and 72 continues to march closer as some structures in the West End have been demolished in preparation for coming construction efforts. “That is a long-time planned state project that’s paid mostly by the state but a little by the...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Enfield Safe Harbor seeking additional donations

ENFIELD — Enfield Safe Harbor has issued an updated needs list due to an increase in the town’s homeless population. The warming center needs razors, socks, underwear, blankets, sweatpants in sizes medium to extra large, hats, gloves, prepackaged snacks, cases of bottled water, coffee, toilet paper, paper towels, heavy-duty garbage bags, 1-gallon zippered bags, and hot and cold cups.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated at the […]
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
243
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy