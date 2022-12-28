Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym

One of the completed apartments of the 20, one bedroom units, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the former St. Adalbert's School on Alden Ave. in Enfield. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School.

Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared before the commission last week to describe his application for demolishing the gym and building a two-story apartment building with 20 one-bedroom units at 90 Alden Ave. in the center of the Thompsonville section of town.

The project would also include creating a new tenant parking lot. The new lot, combined with the existing parking area, would give Bellsite Realty & Development the 41 parking spaces it would need for the project.