ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCeJH_0jwg8upX00

MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open.

From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods.

The city typically gives out about $25,000 in grants, with each recipient being awarded $1,000 to $5,000.

“It’s a small amount, but over time neighborhoods receiving grants have shown that they can make the funding go a long way,” urban planner Linda Horvath said. “Neighbors come together and the connections they make while beautifying their surroundings or building their organizational skills is where the great value comes in.”

Southwest Madison Action Coalition, a neighborhood organization that works to fill in gaps between other community groups, received a grant last year. It used the money to create a “Love Your Neighborhood” series to bring people together to talk about issues like housing that were of concern to them.

It was especially important to help bring neighbors together after years apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Courtney Carlson from SMAC said.

“We saw the grant opportunity and we said people want to be around people again and people want to connect with one another, and people don’t know each other, so we wanted to provide the opportunity for people to connect and help other people that wanted to help as well,” she said.

More information on how to apply for a grant is available on the city’s website .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Marshall Area EMS signs off after 45 years of service

MARSHALL, Wis. — The New Year marks a new era for first responders in northeastern Dane County. At 7 a.m. Sunday, Marshall Area EMS signed off for the last time after serving the community for 45 years. Moving forward, Sun Prairie EMS will cover the village as well as the surrounding townships of Medina, Sun Prairie and York. ﻿ “Attention...
MARSHALL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers inauguration, Milwaukee kids gala offers 'unique' experience

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Madison – but there was an early celebration Saturday. A gala at Fiserv Forum focused on people who can't even vote yet – the crowd's sights set well beyond 2023. "This is...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

8 Madison area developments to watch in 2023

As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years. That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

MFD Bids Farewell to Longtime Lieutenant Bob Hansbro

Hansbro came to the Madison Fire Department after serving as a job counselor with a degree in economics and industrial relations. He was hired to the department on February 4, 1980, at a time when the department's demographical makeup was under the microscope. Then-Fire Chief Ed Durkin vowed to hire a recruit academy that would more accurately reflect the diversity of the community. Still, the hiring of seven African-American men, ten women, and one Hispanic man was scrutinized, both publicly and behind the scenes.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Marshall EMS workers say goodbye

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday. According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch. Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals

MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date that was close to his,” Davila said. “He was born on the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy