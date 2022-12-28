City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open

MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open.

From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods.

The city typically gives out about $25,000 in grants, with each recipient being awarded $1,000 to $5,000.

“It’s a small amount, but over time neighborhoods receiving grants have shown that they can make the funding go a long way,” urban planner Linda Horvath said. “Neighbors come together and the connections they make while beautifying their surroundings or building their organizational skills is where the great value comes in.”

Southwest Madison Action Coalition, a neighborhood organization that works to fill in gaps between other community groups, received a grant last year. It used the money to create a “Love Your Neighborhood” series to bring people together to talk about issues like housing that were of concern to them.

It was especially important to help bring neighbors together after years apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Courtney Carlson from SMAC said.

“We saw the grant opportunity and we said people want to be around people again and people want to connect with one another, and people don’t know each other, so we wanted to provide the opportunity for people to connect and help other people that wanted to help as well,” she said.

More information on how to apply for a grant is available on the city’s website .

