torquenews.com

Tesla Offering $7,500 Off Model S and Model X Until the End of the Year

Tesla is now offering $7,500 off of Model S and Model X vehicles until the end of the year, 2022. We see a Tweet thread from Whole Mars Catalog saying that he got a $7,500 discount + a $5,000 showroom model discount when buying a Tesla Model S. He also states that you will get this $7,500 discount when buying any Tesla Model S or Model X.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S & Model X Can Double As A Very Expensive Gaming Computer

When Tesla offered Steam integration in its latest software update for the Model S and Model X, the entertainment potential of these two American EVs massively increased overnight. I mean, just thinking about playing the latest AAA titles in your car seems like something out of a science fiction flick....
Interesting Engineering

A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city

Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
insideevs.com

Tesla Owner Shares Video & Story After 30-Car Winter-Weather Pileup

There were many major accidents as wicked winter weather set in on the States last week. A few of the accidents were multi-car pileups that left freeways closed and people stranded for many hours. A Tesla owner was able to avoid the initial pileup, though he was eventually hit by a pickup truck driver.
MotorBiscuit

4 Most Reliable Crossovers

Choosing a reliable car will protect your investment the next time you buy a vehicle, whether you’re looking for a truck, sedan, or crossover. To help you determine which models on the market are considered pretty reliable, sites like CarVertical create lists to show you which versions you should consider. Here are four crossovers that … The post 4 Most Reliable Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Tesla's 2022 Stock Plunge Is Worth Most Automakers Combined

According to a recent article published by Electrek, Tesla's market cap has dropped so much in 2022 that the losses are nearly equal to the rest of the entire legacy automotive industry as a whole. It calls the stock drop one of the most significant in history. Tesla's stock has...
insideevs.com

Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
torquenews.com

Tesla's v4 Supercharger Provides Megawatt Charging for Everyone

Tesla is building v4 superchargers and these superchargers will provide insanely fast charging speed for all EVs that use them. Last month at the Tesla Semi event, Tesla revealed that mega chargers will have megawatt charging capability for the Tesla Semi. Tesla will be producing a multi-megawatt megawatt charger for the Tesla Semi and for the Cybertruck, there will also be a v4 Supercharger with megawatt charging capability.
MotorBiscuit

2 of the Fastest V6 Cars Cost More Than $100,000

Here's a look at the Acura NSX and Porsche Panamera, two motor vehicles with V6 engines that are among the fastest in their class. The post 2 of the Fastest V6 Cars Cost More Than $100,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
MotorBiscuit

New Ford Mustang Racing Series Cars Promise to Take the Pony Car to the Track

The new Ford Mustang is on the way, with a new generation of pony cars. That’s good news for enthusiasts watching the sunset of fan favorites like the Dodge Challenger. However, the new S650-generation Mustang doesn’t just hit the road soon; it’s heading to race tracks near you. Check out some of the new Ford … The post New Ford Mustang Racing Series Cars Promise to Take the Pony Car to the Track appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
