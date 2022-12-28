Read full article on original website
Related
Does BMW Have a Tesla-Beater on Its Hands With the iX?
The BMW iX has all the makings of a great electric vehicle. Does it have what it takes to compete with Tesla though? The post Does BMW Have a Tesla-Beater on Its Hands With the iX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Tesla Model Y Cost?
Enjoy the pinnacle of performance and premium features with a fully loaded version of the 2023 Tesla Model Y crossover EV. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Tesla Model Y Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offering $7,500 Off Model S and Model X Until the End of the Year
Tesla is now offering $7,500 off of Model S and Model X vehicles until the end of the year, 2022. We see a Tweet thread from Whole Mars Catalog saying that he got a $7,500 discount + a $5,000 showroom model discount when buying a Tesla Model S. He also states that you will get this $7,500 discount when buying any Tesla Model S or Model X.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S & Model X Can Double As A Very Expensive Gaming Computer
When Tesla offered Steam integration in its latest software update for the Model S and Model X, the entertainment potential of these two American EVs massively increased overnight. I mean, just thinking about playing the latest AAA titles in your car seems like something out of a science fiction flick....
A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city
Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
Tesla will not find its bottom and rally after a 69% sell-off until these 4 things happen, according to Wedbush
Tesla stock has a long road to recovery after it dropped 69% in 2022 in its worst year on record. There are four catalysts that could jumpstart a rally in Tesla stock, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "Tesla still has potentially $5-$6 of earnings power in 2023 and should...
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Shares Video & Story After 30-Car Winter-Weather Pileup
There were many major accidents as wicked winter weather set in on the States last week. A few of the accidents were multi-car pileups that left freeways closed and people stranded for many hours. A Tesla owner was able to avoid the initial pileup, though he was eventually hit by a pickup truck driver.
4 Most Reliable Crossovers
Choosing a reliable car will protect your investment the next time you buy a vehicle, whether you’re looking for a truck, sedan, or crossover. To help you determine which models on the market are considered pretty reliable, sites like CarVertical create lists to show you which versions you should consider. Here are four crossovers that … The post 4 Most Reliable Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla's 2022 Stock Plunge Is Worth Most Automakers Combined
According to a recent article published by Electrek, Tesla's market cap has dropped so much in 2022 that the losses are nearly equal to the rest of the entire legacy automotive industry as a whole. It calls the stock drop one of the most significant in history. Tesla's stock has...
insideevs.com
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
torquenews.com
Tesla's v4 Supercharger Provides Megawatt Charging for Everyone
Tesla is building v4 superchargers and these superchargers will provide insanely fast charging speed for all EVs that use them. Last month at the Tesla Semi event, Tesla revealed that mega chargers will have megawatt charging capability for the Tesla Semi. Tesla will be producing a multi-megawatt megawatt charger for the Tesla Semi and for the Cybertruck, there will also be a v4 Supercharger with megawatt charging capability.
2 of the Fastest V6 Cars Cost More Than $100,000
Here's a look at the Acura NSX and Porsche Panamera, two motor vehicles with V6 engines that are among the fastest in their class. The post 2 of the Fastest V6 Cars Cost More Than $100,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Tesla Model Y Was the Best-Selling Car in Europe Despite Elon Musk’s PR Nightmare
Elon Musk has been in hot water with many Twitter and Tesla fans. Did his recent actions hurt Tesla sales? The post The Tesla Model Y Was the Best-Selling Car in Europe Despite Elon Musk’s PR Nightmare appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wall Street's biggest Tesla bull still sees the stock rebounding 122% from current levels - and doesn't blame Musk's Twitter dalliance for a brutal December sell-off
Tesla stock is down more than 65% in 2022, but longtime bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley isn't giving up. Despite recently trimming his price target, Jonas still sees 122% upside for Tesla shares. He thinks Tesla will extend its lead in the electric-vehicle space next year, and also benefit...
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
The 2 Best 10-Year-Old Used Family Cars for the Money Will Last More Than 200,000 Miles For Less than $16,000
The Toyota Avalon and Chevrolet Impala topped iSeeCars' list of the best cars for the money. Due to their value, longevity, and space, they're great family cars. The post The 2 Best 10-Year-Old Used Family Cars for the Money Will Last More Than 200,000 Miles For Less than $16,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Ford Mustang Racing Series Cars Promise to Take the Pony Car to the Track
The new Ford Mustang is on the way, with a new generation of pony cars. That’s good news for enthusiasts watching the sunset of fan favorites like the Dodge Challenger. However, the new S650-generation Mustang doesn’t just hit the road soon; it’s heading to race tracks near you. Check out some of the new Ford … The post New Ford Mustang Racing Series Cars Promise to Take the Pony Car to the Track appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Lexus RX Based on a Toyota Highlander?
The 2023 Lexus RX and 2023 Toyota Highlander are often compared. But these two SUVs are not the same underneath. The post Is the Lexus RX Based on a Toyota Highlander? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 of the Quickest Cars of 2022 According to Car and Driver
Car and Driver is known for testing out some of the nicest cars in a track setting. Check out the six quickest cars they tested in 2022. The post 6 of the Quickest Cars of 2022 According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
166K+
Followers
38K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0