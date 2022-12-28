Powerfuel Smoothie Shop Heads to Miramar

With one location currently open in Miami Gardens , Powerfuel Smoothie Shop is preparing to offer its menu of smoothies, juices, wraps, empanadas, and more in a second location, this time in Miramar . A new Powerfuel location will open at 11348 Miramar Parkway , just west of the intersection with Red Road .

“We’re a family-owned small business since 2015,” owner Fanny Maidana told What Now on Wednesday. “We have vegan options, and all our smoothies are very healthy. We have natural chicken breast, with no frozen meat, and everything is made from scratch.”

The brand’s smoothies include flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate and Berry Blast (with blueberries, strawberries, cranberry juice, and strawberry protein), and its fresh juice flavors include Orange Carrot Juice and Green Juice (with celery, spinach, cucumber, and apple).

The best-selling items, Maidana said, are the Spicy Chicken Caesar Wrap—with chicken breast, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, and spicy Caesar Dressing—and the Hawaiian Cooler Smoothie, with banana strawberry, mango chunks, pineapple juice, and strawberry protein.

The menu also features quesadillas, empanadas in varieties like Spinach and Cheese and Chicken Breast, and more beverages, like Cafe con Leche, the Chocolate Coffee Frappe, and the Iced Almond Milk Latte.

“Miami Gardens has been really welcoming,” Maidana said, “and we’re excited about opening in Miramar.”

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .