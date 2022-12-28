Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Sumner County, according to officials.

The Sumner County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a major water leak is located in front of Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

Hartsville Pike is reportedly shut down at this time so crews can bring in equipment and dig.

However, a spokesperson for Sumner Regional Medical Center said the water line is not impacting the hospital.

According to the director of Sumner County EMA, leaks and flooding have been reported at three county buildings. In addition, Mayor John Isbell said there is water damage at the Belvedere Drive administration building in Gallatin.

Meanwhile, the Gallatin Public Library of Sumner County — which is located about a mile away from the hospital — announced just after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that it would be closed until further notice due to a pipe bursting.

“This morning it was just like a normal day, and all of a sudden our fire alarm went off,” Gaby Cato, the library director said.

“No fines will be accrued for the GPL during this time,” the library wrote on Facebook. “Please DO NOT return books for the rest of the week as our book drop is heavily flooded.”

The ceiling, sprinkler system and some book donations were damaged by the water. Gallatin Library staff hope to only be closed for a few days as county maintenance and the library’s janitorial services make repairs.

“We’ve had several buildings unfortunately in the county have damage,” Cato said. “We thought we were in the clear, but apparently the thaw is a bad time, so everybody is busy right now.”

This news comes two days after the Millersville Public Library of Sumner County shut down until further notice because of a burst pipe.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

