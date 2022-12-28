ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Rye

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12i0Kl_0jwg6X5200

December 28th – Meet Rye!

Rye is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

He is a love bug and a cuddle bug.

Rye loves to hang out with other cats, he’s super friendly.

He does have a shaved tail because he came in with a small broken tail, which has ssince been fixed and is growing hair back.

If you want the best thing since sliced bread, Rye is right here for you at the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Lemongrass

Lemongrass is an 6 month-old spayed female cat. Lemongrass is a sweet, petite little girl. She’s just the most affectionate thing ever. Lemongrass loves to get belly rubs,pets,play andof course, get treats when she can. If you’re interested in Lemongrass, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital. Adoptable...
News Channel 34

Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Atlas

December 27th – Meet Atlas! Atlas is an 7 year-old neutered male cat. He’s a bit misunderstood. He is very, very fun, though. He is a lap cat and also an onlooker on the windowsill and he’s just an all around cat. He’s all over the place, just like an atlas map. If you’re interested […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Peppermint schnapps

December 23rd – Meet Peppermint schnapps! Peppermint schnapps is an 6 month-old spayed female cat. She is great with any other cat as long as she has a friend. Peppermint schnapps loves to play and has two other siblings, Spritzer and Hot Toddy. If you’re interested in Peppermint schnapps, and want some pep in your […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Local man set to compete on CBS show ‘Tough as Nails’

Jake Cope prides himself on diligence and a never-quit frame of mind. Those attributes are required in his line of work as a pipeline laborer. The Little Meadows native said it takes tremendous sacrifice to make it in his field. Long, demanding hours with very few days off is common. So too is out-of-state travel, as laborers go weeks — sometimes months — without seeing family.
LITTLE MEADOWS, PA
News Channel 34

Free cab rides on New Years Eve

(WIVT/WBGH) – A local attorney is once again looking to make sure everyone gets home safely from their New Year’s Eve parties tomorrow night.Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law is brining back his Safe Night initiative following a 2 year COVID hiatus.Between midnight and 4 a.m. on what is technically Sunday, Schimmerling will pay for […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Crowley factory lofts housing project planned

(Binghamton) – Local developer Jon Korchynsky is looking to turn the former Crowley milk plant on the city’s Southside into a mixed use housing project.The Crowley Factory Lofts will feature 45 market rate apartments geared toward young professionals and young families.The 73 thousand square foot milk plant, which sits along the shore of the Susquehanna […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes

The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM

The reason why we have Above-Average Temperatures

ELMIRA, NY. (WETM)- With temperatures reaching the high 40’s and close to 60 degrees, this is above average for the end of December and beginning of January. The average high temperature is 35 degrees for the high and 20 degrees for the low. Here are a few reasons why temperatures are so warm:
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

IHOP Protest

(Vestal) – Miranda Moses of Binghamton says she was fired earlier this month after complaining that she had been subjected to harassment, bullying and unfair criticism by her area director.Moses says she began working at IHOP as a hostess, then a server and then assistant manager 18 years ago when the franchise was held by […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?

A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham

Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, December 30th

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases still continue to rise however the number of hospitalizations continue to decrease leading into the new year. The county is reporting 210 active cases over the past 5 days with 64 of them new. There are currently 47 people in the hospital. The number […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy