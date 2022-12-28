WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Rye

December 28th – Meet Rye!

Rye is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

He is a love bug and a cuddle bug.

Rye loves to hang out with other cats, he’s super friendly.

He does have a shaved tail because he came in with a small broken tail, which has ssince been fixed and is growing hair back.

If you want the best thing since sliced bread, Rye is right here for you at the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

