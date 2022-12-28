As we close out 2022, we look back at the cybercriminals we lost this year … to the law. U.S. officials scored some major wins against crypto-laundering in 2022. At the beginning of the year, the Justice Department said it had seized more than $3.6 billion worth of bitcoins allegedly stolen in the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex and that it had arrested a married couple suspected of laundering the money.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO