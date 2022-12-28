Read full article on original website
Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama on Sunday became the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person still can choose to get a permit.
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since California adopted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as...
Manatee die-off season looms as trial of feeding them lettuce begins again
When the state’s wildlife department flung the first handful of lettuce to a starving manatee in the Indian River a year ago, it was an act of desperation driven by a catastrophic die-off and violating an environmental golden rule that animal behavior should not be messed with that way.
Cloudy and cool today, morning fog this weekend – Mark
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. today, mainly for continued snow North and the Idaho Mountains. Clouds and cool for this afternoon. Saturday will be patchy morning fog to clouds and cooler Sunday for New Year’s Day but dry. Seasonal all next week. Plan your...
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
