York, PA

abc27.com

WellSpan Health welcomes first baby of 2023

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Sunday that they welcomed the first baby of 2023. Born on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl was born. Mom and baby are doing well and she was born at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, located in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
pahomepage.com

PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023

Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations

WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

School District of the City of York celebrates one-of-a-kind announcement

YORK, Pa. — One York County school district is celebrating an announcement that no other district in Pennsylvania history has ever made. "After ten long years of hard work, the School District of the City of York is no longer a district on the road to recovery, but is instead a district recovered," said Acting Pa. Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty at a ceremony celebration held Thursday, Dec. 29.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Old Sled Works closes doors after 30 years of service

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, marks the end of the year, but for a popular store in Perry County, it’s the end of the line. “This is a very very bittersweet moment. I’ve been here since day one the first opened in April 1991 as a vendor,” said Laura Spease, a store […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M

A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

