ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lucky winners: Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in Middle TN

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uu8vn_0jwg5Q0a00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several Middle Tennesseans struck their luck this year and became instant millionaires.

The Tennessee Lottery announced multiple players in the Volunteer State saw some big winnings in 2022, as national jackpot totals reached record-breaking numbers. Although Powerball’s biggest prize this year — a $2.04 billion jackpot — went to a resident in California , multiple players in Tennessee were also able to strike gold.

SEE ALSO: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no big winner

Here are some of Middle Tennessee’s top prizes for 2022:

$20 million

In April, the Tennessee Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $20 million was sold in Cheatham County. The ticket matched all six numbers in a drawing and was sold at the Citgo Food Mart in Pegram.

The ticket remained unclaimed but officials did award the owner of the business, Rasjesh Ghadiyali, a check worth $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

$1 million

In June, barber, drag racer, and avid gym member Donald Thompson added millionaire to his long list of titles.

The Pleasant View man bought the ticket at H.G. Hills located on 2498 Highway 49 East in Pleasant View. His prize was just a portion of the nearly $22.5 million in winnings claimed by Tennessee Lottery players throughout the state during the week of June 19 to June 25 .

Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s history

$1 million

A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for one Unionville woman. Tara Walls says she usually plays a lottery game in the car on the way to work with her husband, and on this morning’s commute she got to enjoy a tasty treat alongside a big win.

Walls purchased the Blowout instant ticket worth $1 million at the Three Corners Market located at 1011 Longview Road.

“I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tara, who operates a construction company with her husband . “We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn’t believe me!”

$800K

In November, a Murfreesboro resident became the 118th jackpot winner of the Tennessee-only game.

The lucky Murfreesboro player won the $800,000 jackpot after purchasing a ticket at the Publix located at 3415 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

$740 K

A Tennessee Cash player in Antioch matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win a whopping $740,000.

The unidentfied player bought the ticket in May at the Oasis Market on Richards Road in Antioch.

$300K

A couple from Humphreys County was in disbelief when they came to the Nashville headquarters of the Tennessee Lottery earlier this month to claim an eye-dropping $300,000 prize .

The couple said the big win would help them with gifts for their children, bills and savings for the future. “We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big,” they told Tennessee Lottery officials.

The lucky Jumbo Jumbo Bucks instant ticket was purchased at J Market, 800 E. Main Street in Waverly.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

$200K

In April, a Tennessee Lottery player who just launched a soap business in Mt. Juliet won $200,000.

The lucky entrepreneur won the prize playing the instant game Ultimate 7’s . He told Tennessee Lottery officials that prize was a big welcome boost to his homegrown soap shop business.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
aarp.org

Housing, Fraud Top AARP Tennessee Legislative Agenda

Memphis residents Harold and Barbara Beaver made an upsetting discovery last year: Scammers had defrauded their 85-year-old brother-in-law out of $90,000. The brother-in-law was an accomplished communications professional. But he started having memory problems and became more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Criminals targeted him by phone, claiming to be...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee leads as “America at Its Best”

Governor’s office releases list of 2022 fiscal and social accomplishments and “America at Its Best” highlights. Nashville – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released 2022 “America at Its Best” highlights and accomplishments that have contributed to greater opportunity, security and freedom for all Tennesseans. “Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC 29 News

Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022

Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy