Lucky winners: Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several Middle Tennesseans struck their luck this year and became instant millionaires.

The Tennessee Lottery announced multiple players in the Volunteer State saw some big winnings in 2022, as national jackpot totals reached record-breaking numbers. Although Powerball’s biggest prize this year — a $2.04 billion jackpot — went to a resident in California , multiple players in Tennessee were also able to strike gold.

Here are some of Middle Tennessee’s top prizes for 2022:

$20 million

In April, the Tennessee Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $20 million was sold in Cheatham County. The ticket matched all six numbers in a drawing and was sold at the Citgo Food Mart in Pegram.

The ticket remained unclaimed but officials did award the owner of the business, Rasjesh Ghadiyali, a check worth $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

$1 million

In June, barber, drag racer, and avid gym member Donald Thompson added millionaire to his long list of titles.

The Pleasant View man bought the ticket at H.G. Hills located on 2498 Highway 49 East in Pleasant View. His prize was just a portion of the nearly $22.5 million in winnings claimed by Tennessee Lottery players throughout the state during the week of June 19 to June 25 .

$1 million

A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for one Unionville woman. Tara Walls says she usually plays a lottery game in the car on the way to work with her husband, and on this morning’s commute she got to enjoy a tasty treat alongside a big win.

Walls purchased the Blowout instant ticket worth $1 million at the Three Corners Market located at 1011 Longview Road.

“I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tara, who operates a construction company with her husband . “We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn’t believe me!”

$800K

In November, a Murfreesboro resident became the 118th jackpot winner of the Tennessee-only game.

The lucky Murfreesboro player won the $800,000 jackpot after purchasing a ticket at the Publix located at 3415 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

$740 K

A Tennessee Cash player in Antioch matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win a whopping $740,000.

The unidentfied player bought the ticket in May at the Oasis Market on Richards Road in Antioch.

$300K

A couple from Humphreys County was in disbelief when they came to the Nashville headquarters of the Tennessee Lottery earlier this month to claim an eye-dropping $300,000 prize .

The couple said the big win would help them with gifts for their children, bills and savings for the future. “We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big,” they told Tennessee Lottery officials.

The lucky Jumbo Jumbo Bucks instant ticket was purchased at J Market, 800 E. Main Street in Waverly.

$200K

In April, a Tennessee Lottery player who just launched a soap business in Mt. Juliet won $200,000.

The lucky entrepreneur won the prize playing the instant game Ultimate 7’s . He told Tennessee Lottery officials that prize was a big welcome boost to his homegrown soap shop business.

