Millions for Alaska's fisheries included in omnibus package
(The Center Square) - The $1.7 trillion spending bill passed by Congress includes millions for Alaska's fisheries and a provision that creates a task force to study Alaska's Pacific salmon. The Alaska Salmon Research Task Force will have between 13 and 19 members, with most of them appointed by the Secretary of Commerce, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will appoint one member from the state. ...
a-z-animals.com
Which National Park has the Most Bears in the United States?
If you’re looking to see the most significant number of bears in one place in the United States, you don’t have to look any further than its national parks. With over 60 national parks spread throughout the US, each park is home to various wildlife and ecosystems, including many bears.
Washington Examiner
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Atlas Obscura
The Rise and Fall of Alaska’s ‘Reindeer King’
So Gudbrand “G.J.” Lomen told his 19-year-old son Carl in the summer of 1900, as the two caught their first glimpse of Alaska Territory from the deck of the S.S. Garonne. The flat, treeless expanse in front of them was punctuated by snow-capped mountains, tent-packed mining camps, and rusted heavy machinery. The sounds of ship whistles and jangling dogsleds pierced the icy air. The scene was worlds away from G.J. Lomen’s law practice in St. Paul, Minnesota, where the younger Lomen had previously worked for his father, a successful attorney and first-generation Norwegian-American immigrant.
The Federal Government Has a Long History of Stealing Land from Tribes. But Co-Management Is a Step in the Right Direction.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As a teenager, I lived on the boundary of Canyon De Chelly National Monument in the Navajo Nation near the Arizona and New Mexico border. The red rock canyon system extends like fingers outwards from the Chuska Mountains, carving deep into a broad plateau. It ultimately converges into one canyon as it emerges into the Chinle Valley nearly 2,000 feet below and more than 25 miles from where it started.
alaskasnewssource.com
Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted in favor of the year-end omnibus spending bill, which includes provisions for defense that affect Alaska. Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned polar bear from North Slope. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM AKST. The Alaska Zoo has taken in an orphaned polar bear found wandering...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Alaska
Alaska has the most lakes in the United States. There are more than 3,000 named lakes and it is estimated that there are more than 3 million unnamed lakes. A quick aerial view of the state and you will see how the landscape is dotted with thousands of scattered lakes. There are also some massive lakes like Lake Iliamna that covers 1,000+ square miles. But is the biggest lake also the deepest lake? Did you know three of the ten deepest lakes in the United States are in Alaska? How cold does it get in the deepest lakes in Alaska? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Alaska!
U.S. lease sale off Alaska coast draws one bid
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday received just a single bid, from Hilcorp Alaska, for oil and gas drilling rights off the coast of Alaska the first federal auction in the region in more than five years.
