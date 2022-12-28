ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day: Meet Theresa

By Liz Roop, Mallory Smith
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday!

This is Theresa, a 2-to-3-year-old, female, Pitbull mix.

She was found on the 3400 block of 5th street back at the beginning of October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMQTI_0jwg50OB00

The shelter says she’s a quiet girl who loves people but doesn’t get along very well with other dogs.

She also has a sponsorship, so her adoption fees have been reduced.

Theresa is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 31

More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Gucci

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Gucci, a 2-to-3 year old, male, silver tabby cat. He was found on the 2500 block of Douglas Street. The shelter says that even though he looks like a tough guy, he’s actually a gentle giant who’s a little shy at first. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Buster

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Organization delivering beds to families in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's not the kind of gift you'd think a kid would be excited about. But that's not the case, according to an organization that delivers beds to underprivileged families in Siouxland. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national organization that started a branch in Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner

SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Muskies close out the Capitols in Rematch of Clark Cup Final

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – In a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Final, the Sioux City Musketeers came away with the same outcome, a victory over the Madison Capitols. This go-round with a final in regulation of 4-2.  The Musketeers lit the lamp before some fans had a chance to get to their seat. Finn Loftus […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy