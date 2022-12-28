ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGMI

Winter weather costs Alaska man chance at heart transplant

SEATTLE, Wash. – Thousands of travelers have seen their plans upended this week with either weather issues or Southwest cancellations. Among them was an Alaska man hoping to get a new heart in Seattle. KING 5 reports that 56-year-old Patrick Holland suffers from congestive heart failure and has been...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy