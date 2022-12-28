CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is planning to start phase two of the Curtis Road Complete Street and Grade Separation Project. Two million dollars in federal money will help pay for utility and right-of way acquisitions. The Village was one of more than 550 places across Illinois that applied for the money. Village of Savoy President John Brown said it’s one more step toward reaching their goal.

