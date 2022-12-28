Read full article on original website
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement With Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have reached a new joint agreement. Following is a news release issued regarding the matter:. Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area residents, including State of Illinois retirees, beginning January 1, 2023.
Decatur Public Schools Board of Education member resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education said they are now accepting résumés to fill an open spot as one of their Board members resigns. Board Member Regan Lewis announced they were stepping down on Tuesday during the Special Open Session meeting due to her family relocating closer to her husband’s […]
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
WCIA
Village of Savoy receives $2 million toward road project
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is planning to start phase two of the Curtis Road Complete Street and Grade Separation Project. Two million dollars in federal money will help pay for utility and right-of way acquisitions. The Village was one of more than 550 places across Illinois that applied for the money. Village of Savoy President John Brown said it’s one more step toward reaching their goal.
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
wmay.com
Pritzker Announces Additional Inaugural Events
Governor JB Pritzker is announcing more events leading up to his second inaugural on January 9th. Pritzker will take part in a community service volunteer event on Saturday, January 7th at the Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield. On Sunday, the 8th, the governor and First Lady MK Pritzker will join Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton and Second Gentleman Bryan Echols for a 2pm open house at the Old State Capitol.
Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
Central Illinois Proud
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
Illini still keeping Bobby Roundtree's legacy strong: ''His legacy is going to be continuing to grow'
TAMPA, Fla. — Jamal Woods and Bobby Roundtree showed up on the campus of the University of Illinois five years ago as a pair of defensive line recruits from Alabama and Florida, respectively, and instantly formed a bond. The two were as good of friends as it gets. Best...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
wlds.com
‘Nothing Definitive’ Turned Up in Cadaver Dog Search At former Springfield Goodwill Fire Site
No human remains were found yesterday as fire officials combed the remains at the former Land of Lincoln Goodwill building in Springfield. The site was the location of the largest fire in Springfield in over 40 years, and firefighters were worried there were remains of homeless people squatting in the building left inside after it burned to the ground.
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
